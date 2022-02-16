Pep Guardiola Sends Wholehearted Message to Bernardo Silva Amid Contract Extension Talks

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he hopes Bernardo Silva will stay at the club for many years after the Portuguese starred in his side's 4-0 rout of Sporting Lisbon in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash on Tuesday evening.

Bernardo Silva was at his sublime best as he helped the Premier League champions take control of their knockout tie against Sporting Lisbon with a brilliant brace in a 5-0 thumping of the Portuguese champions at their own backyard.

Fresh from being rested in the 4-0 win over Norwich at the weekend, the 27-year-old marked his return to the lineup with his ninth and tenth goals of the campaign ahead of a visit from Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend.

Silva, who has been linked with a contract renewal at the Etihad Stadium in the past month, has indispensable to Pep Guardiola's side since the start of the campaign, having made 33 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Speaking about Silva and his five-star display against Sporting following the mid-week win, Guardiola revealed his wish of having the Portugal international representing the Sky Blues for the years to come.

"He (Silva) does not just play football, he understands the game," the Manchester City manager said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

"There are players that play good with the ball, but he (Silva) understands every action like few in the world (do). I hope he stays at Manchester City for many, many years - but he and the club will decide (his future)."

Despite wanting to leave the current Premier League leaders for two years running last summer, Bernardo Silva has been a vital driving force for his side in their pursuit of Premier League and Champions League glory this season.

