Report: Pep Guardiola Set To Extend Manchester City Contract

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is set to extend his stay at the club by signing a new contract.

The Spaniard joined The Cityzens in 2016, having previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

During that time, the 51-year-old has led the club through a record-breaking six years- winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups.

With Guardiola's current deal set to expire at the end of the season, it was of the utmost importance for a new contract to be agreed upon before the season resumes following the break for the World Cup.

(Photo by IMAGO / News Images)

It now appears that an agreement has been reached on a new deal, with David Ornstein of The Athletic reporting that a two-year extension to Guardiola's contract is now in place following talks with the club's owners in Abu Dhabi.

Ornstein's report states that the deal is structured as an initial one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

While this does mean either party could choose to cancel the contract at the end of its first year, fans shouldn't be too alarmed as this is the same structure as the last contract Guardiola signed in 2020.

The clarity surrounding the Spaniard's contract should now allow the focus to rest solely on City's season on the pitch.

The Cityzens have had a positive start to the campaign but lost their last match in a 2-1 defeat to Brentford and now sit second in the league, five points behind Arsenal.

Alongside this, the club have also qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League- a competition that Guardiola will be desperate to finally win while at City.

