Pep Guardiola set to return to the club after the weekend - could be forced to quarantine

Nathan Allen

Sky Sports News are reporting that Pep Guardiola could miss large parts of City's preseason once he arrives back in England. 

The Catalan coach has spent some of his holiday in the off-season visiting close family in the city, and his visit is not believed to be connected to the club's pursuit of Lionel Messi. 

However, the mandatory fortnight quarantine period for people travelling into England could force Guardiola to miss much of City's pre-season training. He could also face the prospect of missing friendly matches, which City are yet to announce.

Image placeholder title
(Michael Regan/Getty Images)

On the contrary, Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel believes that although the manager will be required to quarantine, he will still be available for the start of the club's preseason.

Along with Manchester United, City start the 2020/21 Premier League season a week later than the other eighteen clubs due to their prolonged involvement in European competitions. 

That means that Guardiola has some leeway to spend time with his family without worrying about being unavailable for the start of the next campaign. 

