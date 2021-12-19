Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Shuns Man City Records in Favour of Additional Factor

    Pep Guardiola provided his thoughts on Manchester City setting a series of Premier League records following their 4-0 win away at Newcastle at St. James' Park on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Sky Blues maintained their sensational run of form with yet another three points in the Premier League as they recorded a convincing win against Eddie Howe's side in Tyneside.

    Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were all on target for the Premier League champions, who went six points clear of Chelsea following the west London side's 0-0 draw against Wolves.

    Moreover, the Sky Blues set a trio of records with their eighth league victory on the spin, as they became the first side in Premier League history to record 34th league wins in the English top-flight in a calendar year.

    However, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not thinking much about the records his side are setting as they look to try and retain their league crown and go one step further in the Champions League final this season.

    "One day, they (the records) will be broken. All records exist for that, but we're happy," said the 50-year-old in his post-match interview with BBC Match of the Day.

    Read More

    "It means the consistency we have as a team. Not winning a title or final, just winning and winning."

    The five-time Premier League champions further recorded their 18th away win of the year on Sunday - the most away wins ever recorded in England's top division in a single calendar year.

    Guardiola said, while speaking to City TV following the win: "I prefer to win the titles, but if you break a record, win games, win games, win games; this is the more precious value this team has."

    Manchester City will be aiming to register their ninth consecutive league win when they host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium next week.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Pep Newcastle Away 2
    News

    Pep Guardiola Shuns Man City Records in Favour of Additional Factor

    4 minutes ago
    Mahrez vs Newcastle Away
    News

    "The Numbers Don't Matter" - Man City Star Not Getting Carried Away Despite Records Set Following Dominant Newcastle Win

    55 minutes ago
    imago1008764292h
    News

    Man City Break Trio of Records in 4-0 Win Over Newcastle With Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo Hitting Significant Club Landmarks

    1 hour ago
    Newcastle Away
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Newcastle United 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    Mahrez cover
    News

    What Riyad Mahrez Told Sky Sports Ahead of Newcastle vs Man City

    3 hours ago
    Walker vs PSg Home
    News

    Why Kyle Walker is Missing From the Man City Squad Against Newcastle

    4 hours ago
    imago1002660925h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Lineups: Newcastle United vs Man City (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    Tommy Doyle
    Transfer Rumours

    Young Midfielder Could Be Set for 'Early Return' to Man City After Underwhelming Bundesliga Loan Stint

    6 hours ago