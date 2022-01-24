Pep Guardiola Singles Out Manchester City Forward for 'Exceptional Performance' Against Southampton

Pep Guardiola has described Jack Grealish's display against Southampton as 'the best game' he has played since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish has had his fair share of criticism for his performances since making a record-breaking £100 million move to Manchester City from Aston Villa in the last summer transfer window.

While it cannot be denied that the Englishman has made a slow start to life at the Etihad Stadium, Jack Grealish’s display in Manchester City’s recent 1-1 draw against Southampton was an encouraging sign of things to come.

Speaking after his side’s latest Premier League fixture, Pep Guardiola raved about Jack Grealish’s performance against the Saints.

“The best game he has played since he has been with us, by far. An exceptional performance. He played really, really well. I’m talking about when he has the ball, what he has to do."

Guardiola added, "In a team that is so tight, they defend so narrow, it is not easy. He played exceptionally."

“In Aston Villa, he played wide, after he moved wherever he wants and came inside. He’s the perfect player to play between the lines. So aggressive, made incredible runs, he dropped the Southampton team to the by line, his decision making is excellent.”

The Catalan manager summed up Jack Grealish’s display by saying, “He had two almost clear chances to dribble and shoot that were blocked. He played really well. I was so satisfied today for the performance that Jack has done.”

While some of the criticism labelled at the Englishman’s performances has been fair, it is worth pointing out that a host of the club’s signings in the Pep Guardiola era have struggled in their debut campaigns, before bursting into life in their second seasons.

If one of the greatest thinkers in world football in Pep Guardiola is heaping praise on Jack Grealish’s name for his latest outing, there’s a lot to be hopeful about when it comes to the Manchester City’s new number 10.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra