Pep Guardiola singles out one Man City full-back for praise after showcasing "fantastic" form

Pep Guardiola has said Kyle Walker “showed how important he is” during Manchester City’s Champions League first-leg victory in midweek, as the Catalan boss was full praise for the English right-back.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s meeting with Crystal Palace in London on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola spoke highly of Walker, who has become an integral part of the Premier League leaders' squad since his £50 million move from Spurs in the summer of 2017.

The 30 year-old, who has played 180 times and won nine trophies since moving North “has been fantastic,” according to the Manchester City manager, who continued, “the level Kyle has shown with Man City these four years has been fantastic.”

Despite finding himself in the headlines for breaches of UK Coronavirus restrictions last year, Pep Guardiola went on to say that Walker was “another person who has his life calm and in order,” and that “he’s such an important player for us.”

The right-back, who looks set to be named among Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships this summer, was widely praised after an outstanding performance during Manchester City’s 2-1 win against PSG in Paris on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola joined the widespread praise of Walker as he said, “last game he showed how important he is. He has to handle the best strikers in the world, and he can handle it, he can win the duels.”

Although the right-back has faced fierce competition from Joao Cancelo this season, Pep Guardiola went on to say that Walker “is an important player for us, so important,” as Manchester City prepare to win a third a Premier League title in just four seasons.

Manchester City are potentially on-course to complete a historic treble and having been competing on all four fronts until just a fortnight ago, Pep Guardiola extended his praise as he said, “there’s a lot of players in this period together, like Raheem, Ederson, many players. It cannot be possible to do it without them."

