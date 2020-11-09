Pep Guardiola singles out two Man City stars for praise after draw against Liverpool

In what was ultimately a somewhat frustrating result for Manchester City, considering the missed chances throughout the game, Pep Guardiola remained optimistic after the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

During the post-match interview, Guardiola praised both Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus for their respective performances on the pitch. The former, who was declared as the club's Man of the Match on social media after the game, has been a strong performer since he emerged as the club's first-choice left back in Benjamin Mendy's absence.

The Portuguese defender put in immense work against formidable opposition as he significantly restricted Mo Salah’s movement on the pitch, while simultaneously creating several good chances for Manchester City on the attack. Guardiola hailed the 26-year-old’s performance after the game.

“He played exceptional, with and without the ball with his quality. Upfront he has a special talent, defensively sometimes he needs to be consistent, but when he is consistent and focused, he is a fantastic football player and guy", the Catalan boss stated.

Pep Guardiola also praised Gabriel Jesus for his equaliser and revealed that he had his doubts about the Brazilian international's readiness to play for 90 minutes. However, Jesus looked energetic throughout and scored a brilliant goal to ensure that City avoided defeat. Talking about Jesus, Guardiola said:

"He was really good. I didn't expect he could sustain 90 minutes, but he did it. His physicality is so strong and his rhythm. He helped us; he made a fantastic goal as a striker and a good result for him."

Jesus recently returned to the Manchester City side after recovering from a serious injury sustained in the win over Wolves in the opening game of the season. The forward is now looking determined to make up for lost time, and City will hope to see him keep up this form, especially in the absence of Sergio Aguero - who is also out with an injury.

