Pep Guardiola Singles Out Two Manchester City Players For Special Praise After Real Madrid Win

Pep Guardiola has singled out John Stones and Fernandinho for specific praise after Manchester City's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

When the teamsheets were released an hour before Manchester City's mouthwatering clash with Real Madrid, a lot of fans will have been relieved to see John Stones' name at right-back.

Joao Cancelo was suspended for the game, with Kyle Walker still recovering from an ankle injury picked up in the quarter-final. The lack of options at right-back forced Pep Guardiola into taking a gamble.

It ultimately did not pay off, with Stones hobbling off 30 minutes into the contest, replaced by club captain Fernandinho.

Despite producing a magical cross to set up Phil Foden for City's third goal of the evening, the Brazilian was roasted for pace by Vinicius Jnr moments later, and the recovery pace - usually provided by Walker - was missing.

IMAGO / PA Images However, after the final whistle, Pep Guardiola was keen to thank the pair for their outstanding efforts in an unfamiliar position. IMAGO / PA Images "I just say thank you both," the manager said.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "John [Stones] for the effort to do it, and Fernandinho, he played once in the first season at right-back. It is not easy to control Vinicius, he is an outstanding player but he did everything."



Despite such high praise, Pep Guardiola will be hoping to have Walker back for the all-important second-leg in a week's time.

He knows Joao Cancelo - who missed the first-leg through suspension - will be back at the Catalan's disposal in Madrid and his creative spark will be a vital asset in extending their advantage.

Before that, however, attention will turn to a vital Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, with no room for error allowed in a blow-for-blow race with Liverpool.

Holding a slender one-point advantage, the Blues will be aiming to respond to whatever result their rivals gain against Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off at St James' Park.

