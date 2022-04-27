Pep Guardiola Singles Out Two Manchester City Players For Special Praise After Real Madrid Win
When the teamsheets were released an hour before Manchester City's mouthwatering clash with Real Madrid, a lot of fans will have been relieved to see John Stones' name at right-back.
Joao Cancelo was suspended for the game, with Kyle Walker still recovering from an ankle injury picked up in the quarter-final. The lack of options at right-back forced Pep Guardiola into taking a gamble.
It ultimately did not pay off, with Stones hobbling off 30 minutes into the contest, replaced by club captain Fernandinho.
Despite producing a magical cross to set up Phil Foden for City's third goal of the evening, the Brazilian was roasted for pace by Vinicius Jnr moments later, and the recovery pace - usually provided by Walker - was missing.
However, after the final whistle, Pep Guardiola was keen to thank the pair for their outstanding efforts in an unfamiliar position.
"I just say thank you both," the manager said.
"John [Stones] for the effort to do it, and Fernandinho, he played once in the first season at right-back. It is not easy to control Vinicius, he is an outstanding player but he did everything."
Despite such high praise, Pep Guardiola will be hoping to have Walker back for the all-important second-leg in a week's time.
He knows Joao Cancelo - who missed the first-leg through suspension - will be back at the Catalan's disposal in Madrid and his creative spark will be a vital asset in extending their advantage.
Before that, however, attention will turn to a vital Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, with no room for error allowed in a blow-for-blow race with Liverpool.
Holding a slender one-point advantage, the Blues will be aiming to respond to whatever result their rivals gain against Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off at St James' Park.
