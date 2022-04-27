Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Singles Out Two Manchester City Players For Special Praise After Real Madrid Win

Pep Guardiola has singled out John Stones and Fernandinho for specific praise after Manchester City's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

When the teamsheets were released an hour before Manchester City's mouthwatering clash with Real Madrid, a lot of fans will have been relieved to see John Stones' name at right-back. 

Joao Cancelo was suspended for the game, with Kyle Walker still recovering from an ankle injury picked up in the quarter-final. The lack of options at right-back forced Pep Guardiola into taking a gamble.

It ultimately did not pay off, with Stones hobbling off 30 minutes into the contest, replaced by club captain Fernandinho.

Despite producing a magical cross to set up Phil Foden for City's third goal of the evening, the Brazilian was roasted for pace by Vinicius Jnr moments later, and the recovery pace - usually provided by Walker - was missing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011599945h

However, after the final whistle, Pep Guardiola was keen to thank the pair for their outstanding efforts in an unfamiliar position. 

imago1011599943h

"I just say thank you both," the manager said.

imago1011600236h

"John [Stones] for the effort to do it, and Fernandinho, he played once in the first season at right-back. It is not easy to control Vinicius, he is an outstanding player but he did everything."

Despite such high praise, Pep Guardiola will be hoping to have Walker back for the all-important second-leg in a week's time.

He knows Joao Cancelo - who missed the first-leg through suspension - will be back at the Catalan's disposal in Madrid and his creative spark will be a vital asset in extending their advantage. 

Before that, however, attention will turn to a vital Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, with no room for error allowed in a blow-for-blow race with Liverpool.

Holding a slender one-point advantage, the Blues will be aiming to respond to whatever result their rivals gain against Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off at St James' Park.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011605989h
News

Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva Give Their Thoughts on Controversial Penalty Decision in Real Madrid Victory

By Harry Siddall36 minutes ago
imago1011603598h
News

"We Could Have Had More" - Bernardo Silva Delivers Honest Verdict After Champions League Win

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1011606242h
News

Pep Guardiola 'Proud' of 'Fantastic' Manchester City Performance in Real Madrid Victory

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1011601429h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

By Nathan Allen14 hours ago
imago1011575603h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

By Harry Siddall18 hours ago
imago1011501765h
News

"I Don't Know What is Going to Happen" - Pep Guardiola Offers Uncertainty on Future of Manchester City Star

By Harry Winters21 hours ago
imago1011512872h
Transfer Rumours

From France: Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid Interested in Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez

By Srinivas SadhanandApr 26, 2022
City players cover 4
Match Coverage

How to Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Vayam LahotiApr 26, 2022