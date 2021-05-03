Pep Guardiola sounds out three Man City stars when questioned on John Stones and Ruben Dias success

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims he is confident in his centre-back paring heading into the Champions League semi-final second leg - no matter who the pair may be that starts against the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The pairing of John Stones and Ruben Dias has been impressive all season long, and will likely start together once again in Tuesday night's crucial showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, with a spot in the Champions League final up for grabs.

“They are comfortable together,” said Pep Guardiola ahead of the pivotal match while speaking to the press on Monday afternoon.

Despite that comfort, Pep Guardiola was quick to express his confidence in any defensive pairing that he has at his disposal, with the Catalan boss certainly not being short of numbers in this particular department.

“The level Aymer [Laporte] expresses in the last games he plays always he was perfect with John or Ruben. Last game, Nathan [Ake] was exceptional. Eric [Garcia] you know my opinion, he never makes a bad performance. They are good, communicate good, help each other, talk a lot, they are comfortable.”

Although Pep Guardiola is confident in all of his central defenders, one must believe we will see the formidable pairing of John Stones and Ruben Dias starting against Mauricio Pochettino's side - a pairing that has proven to be one of the most solid defensive partnerships in all of Europe this season.

