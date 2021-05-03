Manchester City home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Pep Guardiola sounds out three Man City stars when questioned on John Stones and Ruben Dias success

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims he is confident in his centre-back paring heading into the Champions League semi-final second leg - no matter who the pair may be that starts against the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims he is confident in his centre-back paring heading into the Champions League semi-final second leg - no matter who the pair may be that starts against the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The pairing of John Stones and Ruben Dias has been impressive all season long, and will likely start together once again in Tuesday night's crucial showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, with a spot in the Champions League final up for grabs.

They are comfortable together,” said Pep Guardiola ahead of the pivotal match while speaking to the press on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Ruben Dias' inspiring half-time call to Man City teammates vs PSG

READ MORE: Champions League triumph would not be greatest Man City moment

Despite that comfort, Pep Guardiola was quick to express his confidence in any defensive pairing that he has at his disposal, with the Catalan boss certainly not being short of numbers in this particular department.

“The level Aymer [Laporte] expresses in the last games he plays always he was perfect with John or Ruben. Last game, Nathan [Ake] was exceptional. Eric [Garcia] you know my opinion, he never makes a bad performance. They are good, communicate good, help each other, talk a lot, they are comfortable.”

Although Pep Guardiola is confident in all of his central defenders, one must believe we will see the formidable pairing of John Stones and Ruben Dias starting against Mauricio Pochettino's side - a pairing that has proven to be one of the most solid defensive partnerships in all of Europe this season. 

You can read all of Pep Guardiola's comments on mcfcxtra.com

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1000767848
Transfer Rumours

Atletico Madrid in talks with Man City to sign star forward in €100m deal - Real Madrid and PSG also interested

sipa_33183234
News

Pep Guardiola makes PSG Champions League clash prediction during press conference

sipa_32200037
News

Pep Guardiola sounds out three Man City stars when questioned on John Stones and Ruben Dias success

sipa_33158502
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola to make NINE changes as fresh legs return! - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs PSG (Champions League Semi Final)

sipa_33158492
News

Pep Guardiola anticipates 'bad moments' during Man City's Champions League clash with PSG

1002388084
Match Coverage

Man City vs PSG: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know

sipa_33158492
News

John Stones keen to ignore PSG's superior away record ahead of Champions League showdown

1002385378
News

John Stones claims he is 'confident' about Man City defeating PSG once again, to reach a debut Champions League final