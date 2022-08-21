Pep Guardiola Speaks On His Manchester City Future

Pep Guardiola has today spoke on his Manchester City future during an interview with Football Daily.

In the interview, Pep Guardiola compared being a football manager every day to eating spaghetti. Manchester City will be praying they can tie the Spanish manager down to a long term contract soon, but as we know from his time at Barcelona, a break is something Pep Guardiola can take.

Pep Guardiola hinted at the World Cup being a reference point for when his future could be resolved.

Pep Guardiola has today spoken about his future. IMAGO / PA Images

"In World Cup, after World Cup, we will talk".

During the World Cup, the club will have time to discuss matter with Pep Guardiola. Club football will break for a month, and only the non international players will stay behind at Manchester City.

This gives the manager and the club adequate time to discuss the plans for the future, and Pep will let them know clearly whether he wants to be part of them plans.

Pep Guardiola likens playing every three days and having to prepare for them games to spaghetti. Eating something you love every day is great, but sometimes you want your palette to taste something different.

Perhaps the manager is talking about trying a different challenge, or giving himself a break completely.

Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal at Liverpool recently, and Manchester City fans will be praying the club can convince Pep Guardiola to do the same when the time comes.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: