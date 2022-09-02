Pep Guardiola Speaks On Kevin De Bruyne's Future

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the world's greatest players, and arguably the best in Manchester City's history. Pep Guardiola has today been speaking about the player's future.

Pep Guardiola would not get drawn into calling the Belgian irreplaceable, but if there was ever a player who was, it's Kevin De Bruyne.

At 31, it will be interesting to see how many more years at top level he has.

Kevin De Bruyne is showing no signs of slowing down. IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking about De Bruyne's future today, Pep Guardiola had this to say,

"It is a question for him. He has 3 years left. What I can say is he is miles ahead of last season in this period. Much better. I don't feel he will retire soon - that is my feeling. He likes it, he is enjoying it and playing at a high level."

The question may not be whether Kevin De Bruyne will join another top-level club, but more so how much longer he feels he can play top-level football.

Luca Modric and Toni Kroos at Real Madrid have proven that players can play well into their 30's, and at 31-years old, Kevin De Bruyne surely has a few more years left in the tank.

The Belgian looks to be in the peak of his powers and is showing no signs of slowing down at the moment.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping he continues on with the same desire as he always has since joining the club.

