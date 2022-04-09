Pep Guardiola Spent Time Analysing Clips of Liverpool and Southampton While His Wife Slept

Pep Guardiola was meticulously studying clips from recent meetings between Liverpool and Southampton a few weeks ago to prepare for his side's upcoming games whilst his wife was asleep in his Manchester residence, according to a new report.

It will be arguably the biggest game in any of Europe's top five leagues at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday when Manchester City and Liverpool face off in a top-of-the-table contest that could have major implications on where the Premier League trophy lands in May.

Fresh from taking a lead in their respective Champions League quarter-final ties in midweek, the best sides in English football have ruled over the Premier League since 2017 and are set to push each other right down to the wire again this term.

City, who maintain a narrow lead over the Reds heading into the clash, face the return leg of their Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano next week, where a draw would be enough to see the Blues through to the last four of the competition.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Ahead of what is undoubtably the most crucial period of the season for his side, a new report have provided some insight into the level of preparation that has been done behind the scenes by Pep Guardiola for the campaign's run-in. IMAGO / PA Images According to the latest information of Pol Ballus and Paul Hirst of The Times, the Catalan spent time analysing clips from recent meetings between Liverpool and Southampton while his wife slept in his Manchester-based residence a few weeks ago. The current league leaders saw off Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final in their final fixture prior to the recent international break, with goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez helping the Blues to a 4-1 win at St. Mary's. IMAGO / PA Images

It has been revealed that while Guardiola was preparing to come up against the Saints, the 51-year-old was also looking to take inspiration from how Ralph Hasenhuttl's men conducted their press against Liverpool in recent games between the two teams ahead of Sunday's heavyweight showdown.

Guardiola, who is reportedly a big fan of Southampton's energetic style of play, has led City to three Premier League titles in the last four years and could well be on course to steer last season's Champions League finalists all the way in Europe once and for all this term.

