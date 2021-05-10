Pep Guardiola States Man City "Need" Sustained Premier League Title Pressure Amid Chelsea Delay to Celebrations

Manchester City remain three points from their third Premier League trophy in four seasons, after the celebrations were further delayed following the disappointing defeat against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side have another chance to wrap up the top-flight title when they face Steve Bruce’s Newcastle side this Friday. The Blues could of course be handed the title prior to their next game if Manchester United drop points against either Leicester or Liverpool this week.

Speaking to media after Manchester City’s frustrating loss on Saturday, Pep Guardiola revealed that his side embraces the demands and pressures that come with a title win, stating that it helps his squad maintain their focus in order to perform much better and become serial winners.

“The pressure to win the title is the pressure I want. We need that pressure to be a top side and a top squad,” Pep Guardiola affirmed.

The Catalan has always refrained from celebrating a title win prematurely whenever such suggestions are made by the press, insisting those around him concentrate on the job until it's mathematically over.

“People said the Premier League is over, but it is not over. You have to win the games. On Saturday we had the chances but, unfortunately it could not be possible for different reasons,” the Manchester City boss added.

“We’re going to prepare now, mentally. We have one or two days off then focus, analyse Newcastle and try to win the game."

Manchester City now travel to St. James’ Park on Friday 14th May as they look to secure the Premier League title for the fifth time since the takeover of the Abu Dhabi group in 2008.

