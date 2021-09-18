Pep Guardiola States Man City Were "Not Quite Comfortable" During Southampton Stalemate

Pep Guardiola has criticised his Manchester City players' performance, after a disappointing draw against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions failed to hit top gear Saturday afternoon, despite a raucous crowd cheering them on.

A stoppage-time Raheem Sterling winner was chalked off for offsids, however that was the only true chance the Blues were able to create against the solid Southampton rearguard across the entire 90 minutes.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quick to point out many of the flaws he noticed in his squad's performance on the day.

“After the Champions League, we had just two days to rest, short preparation. We struggled with our build-up, it was not precise, it was not good. We lost more balls than usual and couldn’t do the process," Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day after the game.

He continued, "We had the feeling that we were not quite comfortable taking the ball. We couldn’t make contact with the people up front, but saying that, we had chances and at the end, a draw is a fair result.”

While the talk in the media was about Pep Guardiola's post game criticism of the Manchester City fans earlier in the week after beating RB Leipzig in the Champions League, the manager did point out that Southampton would come to the Etihad ready to play - and now he can feel vindicated in his belief.

"The players wanted it absolutely, but sometimes the opponents play good. In the last years [after the Champions League], we always struggled. Unfortunately today, we could not do it.”

“Of course, all the opponents are good. We just have to do our process a little bit better.”

Pep Guardiola will hope to fix the flaws he pointed out in training this week as the squad prepare to face Chelsea and Liverpool in their two next Premier League matches.

