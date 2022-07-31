Pep Guardiola States 'There Is No Reason To Not Be Confident' Going Into The Premier League Season

Manchester City started off their 22/23 season with the curtain raiser of England's football season the Community Shield against Liverpool losing 3-1 however manager Pep Guardiola believes his side should still be full of confidence.

It was a great spectacle to tease in the new season of English football with Liverpool taking the lead in the first half through Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Julian Alvarez got the equaliser off the bench in the second half before Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez made sure Jurgen Klopp won the Community Shield for the first time.

Even though it was a loss against their major title rivals Guardiola feels like there is no need to be optimistic.

Speaking after the game about the rivalry with Liverpool he said: "It’s happened in the past years and especially because of the games that both sides provoke. Both make actions in the counter attacks and I’m pretty sure it will continue.

"There are many, many teams in the Premier League that can reach this level, the consistency we’ve had in the previous seasons."

He then spoke about his set of players saying: "There is no reason not to be confident. No reason. What these guys have done, not just in the Premier League but the cups and Europe.

"I don’t know what will happen this season but I’m sure I know these guys. I have no doubts for one second. We lost a final we would’ve preferred to win but respect to the opponent and we know the standards and reach these, maintaining them as always."

Guardiola and Klopp on the touchline IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester City begin their Premier League season away to West Ham whilst Liverpool are away to Fulham.

