Pep Guardiola Suggests 'Behaviour' Issues at the Centre of Man City Team Selections

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained why Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were dropped to the bench in his side’s 4-0 win against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League champions continued their fine run of form as they claimed an eighth consecutive league win at St. James' Park to put them three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were all on target for the Premier League champions, who went six points clear of Chelsea following the west London side's 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made four changes against the Magpies, with Jack Grealish and Phil Foden dropping to the bench despite netting in mid-week against Leeds United.

Speaking after his side’s win over Eddie Howe’s men at the weekend, Guardiola revealed that the England duo were not left out due to on-field reasons.

The Catalan said on BBC 5 Live Sport, as quoted by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News, “Not rotation, no. I decided for this team because they deserved to play today, these guys and not the other ones.

“At Christmas time, I pay a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch. And when off the pitch is not proper, they are not going to play."

“So, we have to be focussed all the time because of distractions at Christmas time and everything that happens - you have still got to be focussed.”

The Sky Blues set a trio of records with their win against Newcastle, as they became the first side in Premier League history to record 34th league wins in the English top-flight in a calendar year.

