Pep Guardiola Suggests Jack Grealish is 'A Stupid Man' if he is Subject to Feeling of Frustration

Jack Grealish would be 'a stupid man', according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, is he was subject to a feeling of frustration due to his lack of goal involvements this season.

Jack Grealish made a brilliant return from injury with a stunning strike in Manchester City’s 2-0 win against Peterborough United in the FA Cup Fifth Round tie last week.

A sublime first touch from a long-range Phil Foden pass was followed up by a calmly taken finish, as the England international’s goal tally increased to four goals in his debut campaign for Manchester City.

However, the £100 million man admitted after the contest that he wants to get a ‘lot more’ goals under his belt.

Speaking prior to Manchester City's 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola urged the forward to focus his attention on contributing to his team as a whole, rather than just getting on the scoresheet.

“I think he’s not frustrated, but if he is frustrated, he is a stupid man," said the Manchester City manager.

"It’s not necessary to be frustrated after scoring a goal. You have to be good, do your best, that’s all. If you score a goal, good. If not, next game."

"Statistics, statistics. I’m happy I’m good if I score 10 goals and after I am 20 points behind the leader."

Before Manchester City’s contest against the Posh, the Catalan coach made a similar point, stating that a record-breaking fee was not shelled out on Jack Grealish to ensure he scores 45 goals, as that is not the profile of the player.

In addition, he also recently doubled down on his opinion on statistics by emphasising that it is key to assess a player’s performances in accordance with how they influence the team as a whole, rather than just looking at their goal and assist numbers.

Ultimately, it is crucial for Jack Grealish to understand that adhering to Pep Guardiola’s advice is the only aspect he needs to be focused on to become the best version of himself at the Etihad Stadium.

