Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Suggests Jack Grealish is 'A Stupid Man' if he is Subject to Feeling of Frustration

Jack Grealish would be 'a stupid man', according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, is he was subject to a feeling of frustration due to his lack of goal involvements this season.

Jack Grealish made a brilliant return from injury with a stunning strike in Manchester City’s 2-0 win against Peterborough United in the FA Cup Fifth Round tie last week.

A sublime first touch from a long-range Phil Foden pass was followed up by a calmly taken finish, as the England international’s goal tally increased to four goals in his debut campaign for Manchester City.

However, the £100 million man admitted after the contest that he wants to get a ‘lot more’ goals under his belt.

Speaking prior to Manchester City's 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola urged the forward to focus his attention on contributing to his team as a whole, rather than just getting on the scoresheet.

imago1010428555h
JG Pet Away

I think he’s not frustrated, but if he is frustrated, he is a stupid man," said the Manchester City manager.

"It’s not necessary to be frustrated after scoring a goal. You have to be good, do your best, that’s all. If you score a goal, good. If not, next game."

Read More

"Statistics, statistics. I’m happy I’m good if I score 10 goals and after I am 20 points behind the leader."

Before Manchester City’s contest against the Posh, the Catalan coach made a similar point, stating that a record-breaking fee was not shelled out on Jack Grealish to ensure he scores 45 goals, as that is not the profile of the player.

In addition, he also recently doubled down on his opinion on statistics by emphasising that it is key to assess a player’s performances in accordance with how they influence the team as a whole, rather than just looking at their goal and assist numbers.

Ultimately, it is crucial for Jack Grealish to understand that adhering to Pep Guardiola’s advice is the only aspect he needs to be focused on to become the best version of himself at the Etihad Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010428555h
News

Pep Guardiola Suggests Jack Grealish is 'A Stupid Man' if he is Subject to Feeling of Frustration

By Srinivas Sadhanand32 seconds ago
imago1007802624h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Sporting CP (UEFA Champions League)

By Harry Winters46 minutes ago
imago1010428637h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Insists Lack of Champions League Success Does NOT Impact His Legacy As a Professional Footballer

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1010395475h
News

Leroy Sane Names Liverpool Among His Two Favourites for the Champions League Alongside Bayern Munich

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Prepared to Proceed for Erling Haaland Without Hesitation - Final Decision in Coming Weeks

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1010411175h
News

"We Were Already Champions!" - Pep Guardiola Offers Brutal Excuse for Man City Defeats to Manchester United in Recent Seasons

By Adam Booker4 hours ago
imago1010409078h
News

Manchester City Issue Statement After Medical Emergency Forced Stoppage in Play During Manchester United Clash

By Harry Winters12 hours ago
Mahrez vs Utd Home
News

Riyad Mahrez Reveals Successful Plan to Defeat David De Gea During City's Manchester United Demolition

By Srinivas Sadhanand13 hours ago