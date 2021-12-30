Pep Guardiola Sweating on Man City Star's Fitness Ahead of New Year's Day Clash Against Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not sure whether Rodri will be available to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon, which could see Fernandinho retain his spot in the middle of the park.

After seeing the Spain international excluded from the matchday squad for City's recent league wins over Leicester and Brentford, Pep Guardiola would be keen to recall Rodri back to the line-up against Arsenal on New Year's Day.

The 25-year-old has been one of the most improved players in the Premier League this season, establishing himself as the first-choice holding midfielder for the club after putting in commanding performances week-in, week-out since August.

Pep Guardiola's side have looked slightly vulnerable at the back in the absence of Rodri and Kyle Walker in recent weeks, though the goals have kept coming regardless for Manchester City, who can claim their 11th straight league win at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

However, the table-toppers may have to get past the Gunners without Rodri, with Guardiola unsure whether the former Atletico Madrid man will be fit to face Mikel Arteta's side in Manchester City's opening fixture of 2022, according to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail.

Fernandinho could again slot into the number six position for the third time in six days, as Manchester City have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points ahead of a crucial meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday.

Guardiola has been handed a major boost ahead of the trip to north London, with Kyle Walker back in training after missing the previous four games through illness.

However, it remains to be seen if John Stones, who was not spotted in any training footage released by the club this week, will be involved against Arsenal, who have turned the ship around after a poor start to the campaign.

