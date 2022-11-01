Pep Guardiola Thinks Kyle Walker And Kalvin Phillips Will Be Ready For World Cup

Manchester City face Sevilla in their last Champions League game before Christmas with the Premier League Champions sitting pretty at the top of group G knowing that they are already through as group winners.

Pep Guardiola faced the media before the game and was quizzed on several topics with the biggest news being that Erling Haaland is not available for the game after missing Leicester City through injury.

He also spoke about the fitness of Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker, two players who have been out injured for a while for Manchester City.

England pair 'likely' to be fit

Kalvin Phillips joined City from Leeds United in the summer to replace the outgoing Fernandinho however he has barely featured for his new club due to a shoulder issue.

Whilst Kyle Walker, one of Guardiola's most important players, has been missing since he had to go off in the Manchester derby with a groin injury.

Guardiola gave an update on how the pair are recovering.

On Phillips he said: "We'll see his evolution. I know how important the World Cup is but I don't use a player I don't think is ready.

"I feel the games will be tight. At the end of the season, lots of things are involved."

"I don't think against Fulham, just for the quality of the opponent, even Brentford in the first-half, will be tight, so we evaluate the conditions."

On Walker he said: "I'm impressed with how quick his recovery is, but still a bit late compared to Kalvin."

Regarding the World Cup though Guardiola was positive saying: ""It's likely, the way they recover.

"I don't know the intentions of Gareth (Southgate) He spoke with them regularly. They know better than me, what I hear in the dressing rooms is that they can be ready. You don't play a World Cup every week."

The pair were key for Southgate in Euro 2020 so he will be glad to hear the news regarding them two.

