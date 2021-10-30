Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Tips Former Player For Barcelona Job As He Discusses Ronald Koeman Sacking

    Pep Guardiola has tipped legendary Spanish midfielder Xavi to succeed at Barcelona, as the Manchester City boss expressed his opinions on the recent sacking of Ronald Koeman.
    Guardiola spent four years managing Barcelona, as he won 14 trophies and created one of the most successful teams in modern footballing history between 2008 and 2012. 

    The Catalonian spent much of his early footballing career at Barcelona, before becoming first-team head coach in 2008, just one year after coaching Barcelona's B team.

    Since leaving the Spanish heavyweights, Guardiola has had success with both Bayern Munich and most recently Manchester City, where he is currently enjoying his sixth season managing the Premier League champions.

    Guardiola has won ten pieces of silverware at the Etihad, including three Premier League titles, although goings on at his former club Barcelona are always of interest to the 50 year-old. 

    Speaking ahead of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on Saturday, Guardiola was asked to provide his thoughts on the recent sacking of Ronald Koeman.

    "Ronald (Koeman) and myself know exactly that we depend and we live and we expect and we are there for the results. Nobody can survive without results, no-one. No Koeman, no Pep."

     "We are judged for results. Only I can say he's a friend of mine, I wish him the best and will see him catchup soon and I'm sure that at the end he did good things for the young players in the academy. Everybody knows it, doesn't matter what you do it depends on the results." 

    The Manchester City boss also tipped Xavi to succeed in the Barcelona job, with the 41 year-old rumoured to be Koeman's replacement. 

    Speaking on Friday, Guardiola said that, "First of all I don't know what will happen. They have an interim manager Sergi and I wish him the best of luck, he's a close friend."

    "Xavi, I don't know what will happen. I'm pretty sure sooner or later it will happen - just incase it happens and he will be the new manager, I don't have any doubts he's ready to do the job. He knows the environment which is so important in this role. He knows the game, he has passion. He has more experience now that I had when I took over from the B Team at Barcelona."

    "The success I had was because of the quality of the players. This is the only reason, the quality of the players. The quality of Ronald and Sergi who might have less experience or Xavi of course is really good, I wish if Sergi now and if Xavi is the next manager, I wish him all the best and hopefully step by step the team can come back where it deserves to be." 

