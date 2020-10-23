SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Pep Guardiola to enter talks with Man City over new contract – but alternative options are ‘being prepared’

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City have commenced talks with manager Pep Guardiola, with the aim of striking a deal to sign a new contract in the next few weeks. 

The Blues are remaining hopeful that Pep signs an extension deal, however other options are being looked at by the club should they not achieve his signature before his contract expires in 2021.

Image placeholder title
(Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to an exclusive report from 90Min, Manchester City representatives have already started to shortlist potential replacements for the Catalan coach, should he choose to not enter his sixth year in charge at the Etihad. This is already the longest time Guardiola has spent at a single club, with four and three seasons at Barcelona and Bayern respectively.

Since taking the reins on July 1st, 2016, Pep has amassed an impressive 173 wins out of 240 games in charge, expanding the Sky Blues’ trophy cabinet memorably in the meantime. There have been several names thrown around about who could take over on the side-line after his contract finishes, with lots of eyes on former second-in-command Mikel Arteta and Leicester City manager Brendon Rodgers.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ferran Torres to replace Riyad Mahrez for Premier League clash - West Ham vs Manchester City Predicted XI (PL)

Off the back of a hard-fought victory against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Manchester City continue their league campaign on the road at the London Stadium to face a stern West Ham outfit.

Rob Milarvie

Man City close in on signing Serbian winger - Man United credited with significant interest

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic for a fee believed to be in the region of £6 million, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Everything You Need To Know: West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Fresh from an impressive Champions League victory on Wednesday night, Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as they head to the capital to face a revolutionised West Ham at the London Stadium.

Harry Winters

Opposing manager rips into Pep Guardiola and his conduct against his side

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao spoke in a rather sarcastic tone regarding Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in his post-match press conference, after their Wednesday night defeat in the first round of this year’s Champions League group stage.

Sam Puddephatt

"He couldn't train with us." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs West Ham)

After making a winning start to their Champions League campaign in midweek, Manchester City return to Premier League action as they travel to face West Ham on Saturday morning.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City’s intentions to ‘seduce’ player into signing a new contract

Manchester City’s victory over Porto was quickly followed by a big update from Pep Guardiola who revealed the club’s real plans revolving around Eric Garcia.

Shruti Sadbhav

IIkay Gundogan reveals why he is 'grateful' to Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola

A spectacular free-kick from IIkay Gundogan in the second half of Wednesday night's Champions League victory over FC Porto turned out to be pivotal in Manchester City’s 3-1 victory.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City star set for '4-6 weeks out' after injury in Champions League clash

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City started their yet another Champions League campaign with a victory. However, the final moments of the match saw the club captain Fernandinho pick up a serious injury.

Shruti Sadbhav

"I haven’t talked to anyone" - Agent of Man City star on his clients future

Sergio Agüero’s agent has spoken out regarding the Argentine’s current contract situation.

Hamish MacRae

Crucial Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte fitness updates provided ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester City have revealed two major fitness updates for the first-team squad ahead of Saturday's trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

Freddie Pye