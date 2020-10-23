Pep Guardiola to enter talks with Man City over new contract – but alternative options are ‘being prepared’

Manchester City have commenced talks with manager Pep Guardiola, with the aim of striking a deal to sign a new contract in the next few weeks.

The Blues are remaining hopeful that Pep signs an extension deal, however other options are being looked at by the club should they not achieve his signature before his contract expires in 2021.

(Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to an exclusive report from 90Min, Manchester City representatives have already started to shortlist potential replacements for the Catalan coach, should he choose to not enter his sixth year in charge at the Etihad. This is already the longest time Guardiola has spent at a single club, with four and three seasons at Barcelona and Bayern respectively.

Since taking the reins on July 1st, 2016, Pep has amassed an impressive 173 wins out of 240 games in charge, expanding the Sky Blues’ trophy cabinet memorably in the meantime. There have been several names thrown around about who could take over on the side-line after his contract finishes, with lots of eyes on former second-in-command Mikel Arteta and Leicester City manager Brendon Rodgers.

-----

