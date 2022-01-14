Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola to Return to Manchester City Dugout Following Covid-19 Positive

Pep Guardiola is set to return to the dug-out on Saturday afternoon when Manchester City face Chelsea, after the Catalan manager missed the build-up to the game while in Covid-19 isolation.

With the news breaking early last week that Manchester City had suffered a major Covid-19 outbreak within the first-team squad, losing 14 staff members and seven first-team players to isolation, the club's main concern was the looming Premier League tussle with Chelsea.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was one of the staff members who contracted the virus and was forced to miss the club's trip to Swindon Town in the FA Cup third round last Friday.

In his place, first-team coach Rodolfo Borrell took charge of the match at the County Ground in the absence of both Pep Guardiola and his assistant coach Juanma Lillo, guiding the team to a dominant and professional 4-1 victory. 

According to information of the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan, Pep Guardiola returned the City Football Academy for training on Thursday, however most of the team's preparation for Chelsea's visit to the Etihad Stadium was without the 50-year-old. 

Thankfully for the Cityzens, the Catalan manager is set to be back on the touchline on Saturday to lead his men against the current European champions, as Manchester City continue their push for a staggering fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

City fans will hope that the absence of Pep Guardiola, and many of his players, from the training ground in recent weeks will not have a major impact of the rhythm of the side, as the Blues come into the clash with Chelsea in fine fettle, having won seven straight matches across all competitions and out-scoring opponents 24-5 in that period. 

