Pep Guardiola told former club that Man United target was 'difficult' - wouldn't have got a chance at Man City soon

Harry Winters

Pep Guardiola personally told Bayern Munich executives that Jadon Sancho was “difficult” when the German champions were one of several European clubs chasing the signature of the former academy star, according to an exclusive interview given by Christian Falk to UtdReport.

Sancho, who rejected a £30,000-a-week contract at the Etihad before making his £10 million move to Dortmund in 2017, was wanted by an abundance of top European clubs - including Bayern Munich.

Munich even remained keen on the winger despite former Munich boss and now Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola telling bosses “Sancho was difficult” according to Christian Falk. The journalist told the independent United page: “Pep Guardiola apparently even spoke to the bosses of Bayern [Munich], saying that Sancho was difficult. Nevertheless, Bayern still wanted Sancho…"

Falk also claimed that “Sancho wouldn’t have got this chance at Man City as quickly.” Although back in 2017, it was reported that Guardiola, Txiki Begiristain and even club chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak had spoken to Sancho to offer him both a new contract - but also lay out his path into the City first team. The player had even “shaken hands” on a deal to stay according to Pep Guardiola in an interview to the Telegraph.

In what ended up being a bit of a soap opera ending for Sancho, the player moved to Dortmund. Since leaving, the Englishman has broken into Gareth Southgate’s England team and has become one of the country's finest talents abroad with 17 goals in 17 assists in 28 Bundesliga fixtures to date. 

The winger is now subject to intense scrutiny in regards to his future with local rivals Manchester United heavily linked with the player. Frank Lampard is also keen on bringing the him to the Bridge to play for Chelsea.

Although Sancho’s services will likely be rued by City for years to come, particularly if he goes on to join United, the Blues can look forward to a slice of the player's fee, given City are said to have a significant sell-on clause in place and Dortmund are reportedly wanting around £120 million for the player. 

