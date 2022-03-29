"Pep Guardiola Told Me When I Arrived" - Manchester City's Kayky Reveals Details of Working With Former Barcelona Boss

Manchester City's rising Brazilian sensation Kayky has lifted the lid on how he has always been an admirer of Pep Guardiola, and what it is like to now be coached by the Etihad manager, speaking during a recent interview.

Even before his spell at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s legacy as one of the greatest coaches of all-time was cemented.

The Catalan boss' Barcelona team is widely recognised as one of the greatest club sides in the history of the game, while also taking a virtually perfect Bayern Munich side to the next level later on in his managerial career is certainly no mean feat.

Add to the fact that the Spanish tactician has reigned supreme in what is arguably the toughest division in the world by winning three Premier League titles in five full seasons, amongst an array of other silverware, is an insight into his pedigree.

Manchester City's summer recruit Kayky from Fluminense in Brazil has revealed how he has always been a fan of Pep Guardiola, while also highlighting the learning curve that comes with working alongside him. "Pep Guardiola, having a coach like that, for me, I consider him one of the best, it's the best and it's not just because I'm here, I already followed him in his other clubs, so I'm very happy to be playing in a great team with a coach like that who helps me to evolve a lot." Kayky continued ruing a conversation with Brazilian YouTube channel Desimpedidos, "He is an open guy, who talks a lot with you, tries to help you in what you need and this is very important for me, he helps me to improve my movement and my positioning and control ball."

“In Brazil, the match is different. We have a habit of losing the ball and giving up, but not here. Here, if you lose the ball, you have to be the first to try to recover, and that was one of the first things that Pep (Guardiola) told me when I arrived; run a lot, if not, whoever comes after will run over you."

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, the 51-year old manager has showcased an excellent track record of improving players, with names such as Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo instantly springing to mind.

With Kayky clearly possessing the potential to become Brazil’s next big thing, all he must do is adhere to Pep Guardiola’s instructions and he could well be in and amongst the crème-de-la-crème of world football one day.

