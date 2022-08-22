Pep Guardiola Clarifies Transfer Policy Following Raheem Sterling Comments

Many Manchester City fans were surprised to see Raheem Sterling leave the club this summer and were likely even more surprised by the comments he made following his departure.

Sterling had been one of City's most important players for several years and was the club's second highest goal scorer in the Premier League last season, scoring 13 goals. The England man was one of the club's most consistent performers in terms of output, registering 226 goal contributions in 339 games for the Manchester club in all competitions.

It was believed that Sterling's departure had been a mutual decision between both club and player and that this was reached in a respectful manner between both parties, however, recent comments made by the 27-year-old have thrown these reports into doubt.

"Everyone wants to feel wanted, football is no different. "When you play your heart out, sacrifice some of your kids' birthdays, and then get treated in a certain way, it's disappointing.

"At the time I was fuming, raging, but it's gone, it's in the past and I can only focus on the present," Sterling said, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Chelsea's 3-0 loss to Leeds United.

When questioned about why he was so disappointed, the Chelsea man said: "Misunderstandings, contracts running down. It was a shame to see how it ended in the end because I had such a great time there."

His former manager was asked about City's departures this window and the club's transfer policy in general by Sky Sports following Sterling's comments, to which he responded: "If you force one person to stay when he doesn’t want to stay how can you get the best from him? It's impossible.

"I would love to stay all together but at the same time the transfer window ends in 10-15 days and if a player wants to leave then we will find a solution. Which one, I don’t know but we will find it."

City are widely expected to retain the rest of their current squad this window after three high-profile departures this summer, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus both leaving the club alongside Sterling. Many reports were linking Bernardo Silva with a move to Barcelona but it has now become apparent that the Catalan side will be unable to afford the playmaker due to their current financial hardships.

