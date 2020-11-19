Pep Guardiola 'turned down' two approaches from two clubs prior to Man City extension - reason behind decision revealed

Pep Guardiola reportedly 'turned down' to separate approaches from two of Europe's biggest clubs prior to his two-year contract extension at Manchester City on Thursday morning, as per the latest reports.

Let's be fair, how many clubs in world football wouldn't want City's Catalan head coach as manager of their club should he become available? That being said, not often do we get concrete information of interest and approaches from clubs, however Friday's edition of the Times is an exception.

According to claims from Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus in their coverage of Pep Guardiola's new deal at the Etihad Stadium, both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain made 'approaches' for the 49-year-old, with each of the pair being 'turned down'.

The reason why? It's simple - Hirst and Ballus state it was purely down to the fact that Guardiola 'wanted to stay' at Manchester City.

Thursday morning's huge news from the North-West of England now gives any potential new signings the added certainty and bonus of who their next trainer could be, and what a coach to be educated by.

The pulling power of the former Barcelona man has been credited to the signing of several players in the past, including the likes of Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus - both of whom reportedly received personal phone calls from the City manager to convince them to make the switch to Sky Blue.

There's a couple of exciting transfer windows in store for City fans now, with the January transfer market having the added spice of Lionel Messi's ongoing contract saga and situation at the Camp Nou, while the summer market could see pursuits and additions in midfield, as well as a possible successor to Sergio Aguero being signed.

