Pep Guardiola 'Unhappy' With Manchester City Star for Behaviour During Atletico Madrid Melee

A new report has claimed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left 'unhappy' with the aggressive behaviour of one player during the club's recent Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Despite being on the pitch for less than half an hour across both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, Manchester City forward Jack Grealish managed to steal the headlines.

It was at the Wanda Metropolitano when the England international especially became the talk of the town, after cameras caught him reprimanding Stefan Savic’s confrontational behaviour, which led to the Montenegrin pulling his hair in response.

As the pair continued their altercation moments later, the conflict continued after the contest as well, with the former Manchester City defender choosing to follow the 26-year old into the tunnel.

After Manchester City managed to secure qualification into the Champions League semi-finals, with a clash against Real Madrid now on the horizon, new information has claimed that the head honcho at the Etihad Stadium is miffed with the £100 million man’s reaction.

This is according to a new report by Football Insider, who claim that Pep Guardiola was 'unhappy' with Jack Grealish's behaviour during and after the fixture in the Spanish capital, despite him remaining tight-lipped on the situation in the press conference that followed the match. Further details suggest that a Manchester City source has disclosed the fact that the Spanish boss is not a fan of such 'ill-discipline' and 'provocative behaviour' from his players at Manchester City.

While it has been mentioned that the 51-year old believes that the La Liga champions were the ‘main aggressors’ on the night, he also feels that Jack Grealish’s behaviour did not ‘help matters’.

With a report previously claiming that Manchester City officials privately hold the belief that they made a ‘blunder’ by signing the now former Aston Villa man in the summer, admitting that Tottenham's Harry Kane should have been their marquee addition instead, such actions far from help the Englishman’s reported deteriorating image at the Etihad Stadium.

However, it would be wise to expect an improvement in all facets of Jack Grealish as a footballer, as he becomes more accustomed to the Pep Guardiola way over time.

