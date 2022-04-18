Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola 'Unhappy' With Manchester City Star for Behaviour During Atletico Madrid Melee

A new report has claimed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left 'unhappy' with the aggressive behaviour of one player during the club's recent Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Despite being on the pitch for less than half an hour across both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, Manchester City forward Jack Grealish managed to steal the headlines.

It was at the Wanda Metropolitano when the England international especially became the talk of the town, after cameras caught him reprimanding Stefan Savic’s confrontational behaviour, which led to the Montenegrin pulling his hair in response.

As the pair continued their altercation moments later, the conflict continued after the contest as well, with the former Manchester City defender choosing to follow the 26-year old into the tunnel.

After Manchester City managed to secure qualification into the Champions League semi-finals, with a clash against Real Madrid now on the horizon, new information has claimed that the head honcho at the Etihad Stadium is miffed with the £100 million man’s reaction.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011093880h

This is according to a new report by Football Insider, who claim that Pep Guardiola was ‘unhappy’ with Jack Grealish’s behaviour during and after the fixture in the Spanish capital, despite him remaining tight-lipped on the situation in the press conference that followed the match.

imago1011293843h

Further details suggest that a Manchester City source has disclosed the fact that the Spanish boss is not a fan of such ‘ill-discipline’ and ‘provocative behaviour’ from his players at Manchester City.

imago1011289603h

While it has been mentioned that the 51-year old believes that the La Liga champions were the ‘main aggressors’ on the night, he also feels that Jack Grealish’s behaviour did not ‘help matters’.

With a report previously claiming that Manchester City officials privately hold the belief that they made a ‘blunder’ by signing the now former Aston Villa man in the summer, admitting that Tottenham's Harry Kane should have been their marquee addition instead, such actions far from help the Englishman’s reported deteriorating image at the Etihad Stadium.

However, it would be wise to expect an improvement in all facets of Jack Grealish as a footballer, as he becomes more accustomed to the Pep Guardiola way over time.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011309264h
News

Rodri Reveals One Element of Manchester City's Game That Has 'Grown' in Recent Years

By Srinivas Sadhanand30 minutes ago
imago1008074508h
News

Manchester City in Talks With Ukraine Over City Football Academy Training Camp Before Scotland Clash

By Freddie Pye36 minutes ago
imago1011346354h
News

Pep Guardiola Admits Liverpool's Squad is Better Than Manchester City's... But Only 'Right Now'

By Adam Booker1 hour ago
imago1011289214h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Detailed Manchester City Plans for Incoming Club Signing Julian Alvarez

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011363989h
Transfer Rumours

Fernandinho Ruled Out as Possible Transfer Target for Major Club Due to Age

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011354276h
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms Desire to Manage International Team Following Manchester City Career

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011372910h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Centre-Back Attracting Interest from Bundesliga as Seven-Figure Clause Looms

By Srinivas Sadhanand11 hours ago
imago1011337833h
News

Jurgen Klopp Refuses to Label Manchester City as 'Enemies' in Strong Praise for Pep Guardiola's Side

By Srinivas Sadhanand12 hours ago