Pep Guardiola 'unimpressed' with Man City's newest signings comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly 'unimpressed' with the conduct of new-boy Ferran Torres according to ESPN, as the player claims "there are club employees working to smear my image."

The young Spanish winger penned a five-year deal with the Blues earlier this week, but it was his comments made regarding former club Valencia that have reportedly upset his new boss. In an interview with Marca, Ferran expressed that:

“The club told me personally that they weren't counting on me. They literally said that I was the fifth winger in the squad, that reinforcements were coming and other players from other positions were ahead of me.

It was a very hard blow for me, but what was worse was that they even put me on the market and offered me to teams in Spain.

There were calls from 12 La Liga clubs, including Levante and one Segunda Division club. That's when I started thinking about leaving."

This has not gone down well with new boss Pep Guardiola, who firmly believes that behind the scenes disagreements should remain private and that the youngster should be focusing on the next step in his career, with his Manchester City side.

