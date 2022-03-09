Pep Guardiola Unsure About Manchester City Future With Current Deal Expiring in 2023

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted he is unsure about his plans after his current deal at the Etihad Stadium expires in 2023, speaking in a new interview this week.

Pep Guardiola is on course to lead his side to their fourth Premier League title under the Catalan boss since his arrival to Manchester in the summer of 2016, having won a plethora of domestic trophies at the Etihad Stadium since.

Despite renewing his stay at the club twice during his time in Manchester, the calls for Guardiola to renew his existing contract and sign a long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium have been coming from the a large part of the fanbase.

It was reported in February that there is a common belief amongst the Manchester City dressing room that Pep Guardiola will extend his contract past 2023, which could hold the key to securing the long-term futures of key first-team players as well as promising academy stars on the cusp of breaking into the first-team.

Manchester City reportedly believe there is no 'big club' across Europe for whom Pep Guardiola would leave his current side for, though the Spaniard knows is there is 'no pressure' on him to sign a fresh deal at the club.

Speaking about his Manchester City future to Argentine sports newspaper Olé this week, the 51-year-old said: "I don't know what my destiny will be in a few years," as translated and relayed by All About Argentina.

"Whatever has to happen, will happen. When I will leave Manchester City, I’ll go home and take some time. I don't know (what will happen next)."

Guardiola will be looking to lead his side to the Champions League quarter-final for the fifth season running when Manchester City welcome Sporting Lisbon to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

