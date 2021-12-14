Pep Guardiola Urges Man City Players To Be Careful Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to follow COVID-19 guidance, as the Premier League faces major disruption due to a rise in Coronavirus cases.

The Blues, who are currently one point clear at the top of the Premier League table, are preparing to welcome Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

However, ahead of the packed festive fixture schedule, a number of Premier League clubs are grappling with Coronavirus outbreaks within their squads.

Tottenham Hotspur were forced to postpone their match against Brighton, while Norwich City, Aston Villa and Manchester United have also been disrupted by positive COVID-19 tests in the past week.

Kevin De Bruyne missed a number of matches for the Premier League Champions last month, after the Belgian tested positive for the virus upon his return from international duty.

With Tuesday's game against Leeds being the first of four Premier League matches in which the Blues are due to play before the end of the year, Pep Guardiola has urged his players to be "careful," and that doctors have recommended that players receive their booster vaccines.

Asked on Monday about the rise of COVID infections, Guardiola said, "I’m concerned about Covid because it is in society and some of the staff here have it right now. I tell the players to wear masks and be careful."

The Catalan was also asked about whether his squad had received a third shot of a Coronavirus vaccine, with booster jabs having been rolled out across the United Kingdom in recent weeks.

"Absolutely. The doctors suggest that they have to do it. Most of us have had it already and I think the players have to do it. Everyone is going to decide," said Pep Guardiola.

Last December, City's game against Everton was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the City Football Academy, while the Blues also saw their game against Arsenal in March 2020 postponed due to concerns at the North London club.

