Pep Guardiola Urges Premier League Players To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Uncertainty

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has advocated the administration of COVD-19 vaccines and has urged his fellow Premier League professionals to get vaccinated against the virus to ensure everyone’s safety throughout the upcoming season.

After a recent Coronavirus outbreak in the City Football Academy which possessed serious threats to Guardiola’s pre-season plans, Manchester City were reminded that the fight against the virus is still ongoing, and the guard cannot be let down just yet.

The Blues had been hit by similar COVID-19 outbreak in the first-team setup last season, which left them with only 14 players in the following matchday against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in January.

Speaking about the need for Premier League players to get vaccinated in his pre-match press conference this week, Guardiola was pragmatic and positive about the topic but also said “he is not the right person” to convince them.

"I think the doctors, the medical department can do it, so the players have to know that is [to] protect them, family and the rest of society. But no-one can obligate them to do it," Guardiola said.

The three-time Premier League winner had a difficult time following the passing of his mother back in April 2020 after she contracted the coronavirus and knows first-hand of the damage the virus causes.

"I think the best way is explain to them the benefits or not benefits to being vaccinated or not, for themselves, for their families, and for the rest of the people working here and in the street. And after that, everyone is going to decide.”

"But, when all the scientists, all the doctors, all the big specialists about medicine say the only solution to eradicate or help to move forward after this two years of pandemic situation is being vaccinated, I think they should consider it," he added.

This call for Premier League players to get vaccinated comes at a time when the Premier League has seen the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the recent weeks, with a mini outbreak in the Arsenal camp taking the number to 11 after the first gameweek of the 2021/22 season.

Several top-flight managers have joined Pep Guardiola in urging their unvaccinated players to get jabbed amid growing fears over health and disruption to the season.

Many players across the 20 Premier League clubs are refusing to get jabbed leading to growing fears among the clubs about the potential for outbreaks of the Covid-19 virus and the subsequent impact on their seasons.

