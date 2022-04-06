Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Used ONE Key Tactic to Stop Atletico Madrid's Time-Wasting in Champions League Clash

Pep Guardiola sent a short and light-hearted video to the Manchester City ballboys before their clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, in an attempt to speed up the visitors time-wasting efforts.

When Manchester City were drawn out of the pot in Nyon to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final, every fan knew what was coming.

Diego Simeone is one of the all-time great coaches, but one criticism thrown in the direction of the Argentine is that his side is too defensive and that has ultimately been costly in some of the big games.

He will, of course, throw back that his Atletico side are the current La Liga champions and are Champions League regulars - but everyone's fears about his style of play came to fruition on Tuesday night.

City were dominant in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium and will take a 1-0 lead to the Wanda Metropolitano, thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's second-half strike.

However, Simeone and his players were extremely criticised in the press and on social media for their lack of desire to go forward, with Guardiola and De Bruyne even describing their tactical set-up as a '5-5-0'.

imago1011067276h

Their time-wasting antics were apparent from minute one - but City already knew this - and Sam Lee from the Athletic has revealed some intriguing information about the clubs' pre-match preparation this afternoon.

imago1011098125h

He says Guardiola recorded a short, light-hearted video for the City ballboys before the game telling them they were part of the plan. 

imago1011098537h

Some joked they had never been so nervous, but also felt immense pride at being asked to play a role.

The Catalan made it clear to staff that as soon as a ball went out of play, a new ball should be supplied, whether it was to a City player or, even more crucially, Atletico.

In fact, one incredible instruction was to concentrate on their role as if they were playing themselves.

It's not the first time the manager has had an influence on the Blues' ballboys. Back in 2017, Guardiola was spotted pulling one aside next to his dugout and asking him to speed up his collection of the ball, to maintain the intensity of City's attacks.

imago1011097969h
