Pep Guardiola Wants To Stay At Manchester City Beyond This Season

Pep Guardiola has confirmed his desire to stay at Manchester City beyond this season today in his press conference.

There has been speculation about whether Pep Guardiola would be extending his Manchester City contract after this season, or whether he would be moving on to pastures new. Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal with Liverpool towards the end of last season, and many City fans were left wondering whether Guardiola would follow suit.

The Spanish manager has made his intentions clear in today's press conference.

Pep Guardiola has spoke today on his desire to stay at Manchester City.

When asked about his desires at Manchester City for the future, Guardiola had this to say.

"Middle of the season, end of the season we will talk again. I said many times I'd extend, if they want it I'll stay longer.

"Sometimes if you force it it's not good, you have to make the situations go through and relax.

The manager is relaxed about his future, but does make it clear he would be happy to stay at the club. Guardiola has been the most successful manager in England since he joined City, and has built some of the greatest teams the Premier League has ever seen.

Pep has a love for the City of Manchester, and has spoke many times about his relationship with the people and the fans. It is highly likely the club match the managers desires and will happily have him extend for a few more seasons after this one.

Guardiola will be hoping to add a Champions League to his Manchester City trophy cabinet this season.

