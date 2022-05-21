Pep Guardiola Warns It Could Take Erling Haaland 'Weeks or Months' to Settle Into Manchester City Life

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned it could take Erling Haaland weeks or even months to settle into life at the Etihad Stadium, when speaking on the Norway international and how he could potentially change his tactical thinking from next season.

Almost two weeks ago, Manchester City confirmed the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland - who is set to officially join up with the Blues squad on July 1st.

Since the official announcement from the club, both fans and pundits alike have been speculating exactly how the Norway international will feature in such a star-studded squad.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has been using a false-nine system in the last two seasons, but he is likely to switch back to a striker-based formation with Erling Haaland's arrival.

Speaking before a crucial Premier League title decider against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, the manager has been asked how the 21-year-old could change his thinking.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto "Right now, I cannot say," Pep Guardiola said. "Listen, I hear that he's not going to adapt to the way we play? So I would like to ask, 'How is the way we play?' And I'm pretty sure they don't know it." IMAGO / Sven Simon "I'm pretty sure he'll adapt well. Like Julian (Alvarez) as well who is coming, who we're going to help to adapt well - always that happens. I think when players are good and not much happens at clubs, they have good vibes, energy, to see positive, to understand."

IMAGO / Revierfoto "Our way to play is so simple."



Pep Guardiola continued, "I'm pretty sure he's so intuitive otherwise I have to know him as well. To give you a real opinion, I have to work with him. When he scores this amount of goals it's because he's good."

"What's especially important is arriving in a new country, a new house, come alone, come with dad, have a girlfriend - all these kind of things, you have to adjust."

The manager went on to stress the importance of giving players time to adapt to the teams' methods - and Erling Haaland is no exception.

"That's why you have to settle here, start, have good holidays, prepare well, come back here, no injuries - start to work, start to play, everything. It takes weeks, it takes months," the 51-year-old said.

"He hasn't come here for two months, three months - he's come for many years, I hope so. If he needs more time, more time. We'll try to help him, and I'm pretty sure he'll try to help us. I don't have any doubts about that."

