Pep Guardiola Was 'Punished' By Barcelona After Modelling For Legendary Catalan Fashion Designer in the 1990s

Mundial magazine has shared a heartwarming story about Pep Guardiola modelling for the legendary Catalan fashion designer Antonio Miró, following the sad news of his passing earlier this month.

Pep Guardiola's sides are known for their exquisite style on the pitch - winning countless trophies and breaking incredible records, while showcasing a unique and often unbeatable way of playing football.

Away from the pitch, the Catalan coach once donned an infamous grey cardigan on the run-in to Manchester City's 2018/19 Premier League triumph. It became that iconic that Pep Guardiola sold it in a charity auction, raising money for City in the Community.

Pep Guardiola's style has persisted throughout his tenure in Manchester, while this season, he has often been spotted in various Stone Island jumpers, or even the club's new 'Madchester' range in collaboration with Puma.

However, this is not a new phenomenon, with Mundial magazine revealing this week that Pep Guardiola has had a keen eye for fashion since his early playing days at La Liga giants, Barcelona.

Last month, Catalan fashion designer Antonio Miró sadly passed away at the age of 74, leaving behind him an incredible legacy in the industry. Speaking to his son David, he revealed that Guardiola had once helped his father with a project in the 1990s.

“Pep (Guardiola) asked my father in the 90s if he could model for him,” David Miro said. “My dad was an FC Barcelona supporter, so he liked the idea and said yes."

“Johan Cruyff punished Pep afterwards for being unprofessional, and when some years later Barcelona’s defender Gerard Piqué asked the same to my father, Guardiola didn’t let him."

David Miro continued, "The funny thing about it all is that every single garment Guardiola wore in that show was sold out in a few days.”

Pep Guardiola's relentless pursuit of perfection stems from the legendary Johan Cruyff and incidents such as this. The Catalan manager was, and always will be, interested in fashion, but football almost certainly comes first.

