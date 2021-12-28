Pep Guardiola Would Have ‘No Problem’ Playing Man City Youngster Regularly Following Ferran Torres Departure

Pep Guardiola would have 'no problem' playing Cole Palmer on a more regular basis amidst the departure of Ferran Torres to Barcelona.

Earlier today, Manchester City confirmed the sale of Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona, for a fee rumoured to be in the €65 million region.

The price tag signals incredible profit on the £20.8 million the Blues spent on Torres in the summer of 2020.

Joining the rebuild project currently underway at the La Liga giants, Torres was promised by the new manager Xavi Hernandez that he'd be the star man in the Culers forward line.

Despite showing signs of real promise whilst at Manchester City, the 21-year-old's foot injury disrupted his good start to the season - and he has not featured in the team since then.

Whilst out injured, City fans have seen the emergence of one of their academy's finest talents, Cole Palmer.

The Wythenshawe-born forward made his first Premier League start in a 3-0 win against Everton and even scored his first Champions League goal in a group stage rout over Club Brugge.

According to an exclusive report in the Times, Pep Guardiola would have 'no problem' playing the teenager on a more regular basis in the second half of the season.

The Catalan manager has been really impressed with Palmer and intends to give him more time on the field - with his ability to play on either wing or in the number 10 also a factor.

With games coming thick and fast - usually every three days - Palmer may find himself more and more involved as the season comes to a climax.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra