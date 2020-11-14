Pep Guardiola's contract details and decision date revealed

Sport Witness have reported that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City contract will now be renewed on a yearly basis, with a decision expected to be made in March or April.

With only seven months remaining on his current deal, much has been made about his future. This season is his fifth in charge of the Etihad side - the longest the Catalan has spent at one club in his managerial career.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Manchester City hierarchy have verbally committed to Guardiola, stating that he is their man going forward if he wants to stay. However, in the past, the storied manager tends to hit a breaking point at a club and needs a break before returning to a new club.

A slightly contrasting claim from Dean Jones in his Eurosport column stated that ideally Manchester City would want a decision from the Catalan in January - in order to maintain the focus towards the business end of the season.

