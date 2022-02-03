Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola's Crucial Role in Convincing Manchester City Star to Extend His Contract Revealed

A new report by the Athletic in light of the announcement of a contract extension signed by James McAtee has revealed that Pep Guardiola was significantly involved in convincing the youngster to sign a new deal at Manchester City.

Following the news of Joao Cancelo committing his future to the Etihad Stadium earlier this week, Manchester City’s boy wonder James McAtee very quickly followed suit, signing a three-year contract extension with the club.

While the academy graduate is Manchester City through and through, after joining the club at just 11 years of age, there was plenty of speculation as to where his next destination could lie prior to putting pen to paper until 2026.

According to a new report by the Athletic’s Sam Lee and Luke Bosher, Pep Guardiola 'especially' played a role in convincing James McAtee that he is set to get chances in the first-team, just like previous youth products such as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

The Spaniard is said to have played a major role, despite ‘countless’ clubs being aware that the midfielder’s previous contract was set to expire in 18 months’ time, with several loan and permanent offers from both the Premier League and abroad.

This news comes after a recent report claimed that four English clubs were eyeing a permanent move for the 19-year old - Brighton, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Southampton.

The fact that one of the game’s all-time great managers had gone out of his way to keep James McAtee at Manchester City is a testament to just how frighteningly gifted the ‘Salford Silva’ is.

Manchester City's forward planning for their playing personnel is likely to continue in the coming weeks and months, with a number of first-team stars being eyed for new and improved deals.

