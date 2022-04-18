Pep Guardiola's Desired Julian Alvarez Arrival Date to Manchester City From River Plate Confirmed Following January Transfer

Julian Alvarez will head to the Etihad Stadium in June to bolster Manchester City's options in attack after his deadline day switch from River Plate in January, according to a new report.

The summer transfer window could see the arrival of a big-name striker and possibly a central midfielder arrive at the Etihad Stadium, as reports across various media outlets have mentioned in recent months.

Following their failure in closing a deal for Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer, Manchester City secured the signing of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez on the final day of the January transfer window ahead of potential departures for a few attackers at the end of the season.

The Blues are always believed to be leading the race for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, who is expected to make a final decision on his future in the near future ahead of what could be a sensational switch to the east side of Manchester.

While it was belief amongst certain quarters following the confirmation of Julian Alvarez's transfer to the Etihad Stadium that the 22-year-old could stay put at River Plate until the winter, a recent report from Argentina has provided clarification on the matter.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire As per the latest information of Gustavo Yarroch of ESPN Futbol Argentina, Alvarez will join up with the Manchester City first-team squad in June as Pep Guardiola wants the attacker at his disposal in pre-season, as translated and relayed by All About Argentina. IMAGO / PA Images After a flurry of reports from Argentina and reliable sources close to City, the Blues announced the signing of Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year contract for an initial fee of £14 million. IMAGO / ANP It is worth noting that City's capture of Alvarez will not be affecting their pursuit of Erling Haaland, as the River Plate academy graduate is not being considered as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium just yet.

The additional possibility of one of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling or Riyad Mahrez potentially heading towards the exit door in the summer could see Guardiola choose to operate Alvarez in a wider attacking role in the front three, though much depends on whether City pull off the signing of Haaland.

After being eliminated from the FA Cup by Liverpool at the weekend, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will be solely focused on retaining the Premier League title and finally breaking their European duck ahead of a mouthwatering semi-final tie with Real Madrid.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube