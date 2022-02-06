Pep Guardiola's Fine-Tuned Manchester City Jigsaw on Course to Dominate World Football

Manchester City look set to build a winning dynasty at the Etihad Stadium in the years to come, and should they manage to convince Pep Guardiola to sign a new contract, it will truly be game, set and match for the rest.

"They gave me everything, so I cannot betray them or do anything wrong to them. That would be not nice from my side."

"Together we took decisions to come here and to extend the contract two times and it will be the same now. It depends how they feel about me and how I feel myself in the club."

Anyone who follows Manchester City closely and is a keen viewer of Pep Guardiola's press conferences would argue that it is not like the Spaniard to take a stand or make a comment when discussing potential signings or new contracts.

Despite the odd outburst here and there, the 51-year-old is usually very calm when it comes to answering such questions, which he does in a professional and well-left manner nine times out of ten.

However, while speaking to the media ahead of his side's 1-1 draw with Southampton in January, the Manchester City boss paid homage to the club's hierarchy and conceded that despite having less than 18 months left on his existing deal, he is not thinking about leaving at the moment.

This is a man who has not spent more than four years managing the same club at a stretch since the beginning of his coaching career. A serial winner, who has encountered his fair share of ups and downs in the most demanding league in the world.

Having won the Premier League title in four of his six years in Manchester so far, Guardiola has truly made his name as the best manager in the world, despite the recent success enjoyed by the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel at Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

There is always the counter argument of Pep Guardiola having failed to lead City to Champions League glory and help them break their European duck once and for all when it comes to discussing whether he has failed to achieve what he was brought in to achieve at the Etihad Stadium.

Last month, despite boasting one of the most talented squads in Europe, the European champions sat back, soaked the pressure and played on the counter attack against the Premier League leaders - who beat them anyway.

Let's face it, would Manchester City like to win the Champions League? Yes. Have they been yearning for being recognised as a European giant for the past decade? Of course, they have. So has Pep Guardiola been a failure of some sort at Manchester City by any means? Absolutely not.

That's the problem with success. When Guardiola helps City conquer the Premier League with the financial backing of the best owners in world football, what's highlighted often is what has not been delivered, when he clearly has had the means to do so.

The same man who has led City past the Champions League quarter-final just once in his five-and-a-half-year tenure at the club has also made the Sky Blues one of the most feared sides across Europe, owing largely to their dominance over English football since 2017.

Guardiola has assembled, not been handed, arguably the strongest squad in the history of English football. He has brought in quality players but made each and every single one of them better, helping them unlock their true potential whilst playing the way football was meant to be played.

Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne - the list goes on and on, with the ridiculous quality that these players had before they were coached by Guardiola providing an accurate reflection of how vital the Catalan has been to Manchester City since 2016.

The work that goes in behind the scenes, the ruthless mentality of winning and the culture of refusing to accept a hint of mediocrity that has been woven into the first-team squad, as well as amongst the rising academy stars, have all seen Manchester City turn into one of the most attractive sporting sides ever.

The Etihad club are unlikely to be regarded as a football institution in England, where many disregard the levels scaled by Guardiola and his side in recent seasons due to one reason - which is becoming older and more tiresome by the day - the source of their finances and well, that's pretty much it.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst the glorified clubs who have written their names into the history books, and they might well be forever thought of as the true heavyweights of English football, which is absolutely fine.

A quantum of solace - a small price Manchester City are paying for their exploits on the pitch as they are set to dominate the league in the years to come after building a solid foundation under Guardiola, who has washed away all possible reasons why a player who loves the beautiful game could desire to seek an exit.

With his current contract at the Etihad Stadium expiring at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, it is absolutely imperative that Manchester City do everything in their power to convince Guardiola that he has at his disposal, the resources to build the most powerful club in the history of the game.

Players will come and go - you cannot keep everyone happy and while City have very rarely lost players they wanted to keep since the takeover in 2008, Ferran Torres and Leroy Sane leaving in the space of a year-and-a-half is proof that it just does not work out for some players at City.

Fret not. With Cole Palmer and now James McAtee set to follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden, there is evidence to support the fact that if you are talented but more importantly, if you are willing to listen to the coaching staff and maintain the work-ethic that is required to break into the first-team squad, it is very much possible.

The past week saw Joao Cancelo and McAtee commit their long-term futures to the five-time Premier League champions. Manchester City have also managed to extend the contracts of Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Ederson and Zack Steffen.

Guardiola's managerial acumen in tuning his side's style of play to their strengths despite the notable absence of a natural striker - which saw them win the league by 12 points last season - gave a hint as to how Manchester City would be impacted as a football club when their manager would eventually move on.

After seeing Sergio Aguero leave the club following an incredible 10-year spell in Manchester, the Premier League champions are yet to fill the void left following the former Argentina international's departure.

Despite the deadline day signing of Julian Alvarez - a bright, versatile forward who is expected to join up with the first-team at the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season, Manchester City are hot in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

While Real Madrid were initially being tagged as the frontrunners in the race to land the 21-year-old marksman, recent developments as well as Real Madrid's long-drawn interest in signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG have started to swing the tide in Manchester City's favour.

Imagine what a manager, who almost cheat-coded his way to the Premier League title last season largely without the aid of a natural striker, can do should Haaland decide to join the club he supported as a child in the summer.

It is a scary proposition, not just for the rest of the division, but for the host of elite European sides who have dominated the Champions League over the past decade.

A headache in having to pick a front three from Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus would certainly not be the worst of its kind for Guardiola, who is believed to be on the verge of signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium by some Manchester City stars.

I'll just finish by saying this. Give Erling Haaland to Guardiola, convince him to sign a long-term deal and the world will bow before Manchester City Football Club for the years to come.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra