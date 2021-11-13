Pep Guardiola's First Ever Manchester City XI: Where Are They Now?

With Pep Guardiola and Manchester City at the very peak of their powers during the reign of the Catalan boss, we take a look back to where it all began...

Sunderland at home in the Premier League to be precise.

It was a Sunderland side managed by the now-thriving David Moyes, featuring a whole host of familiar names who have gone on the pursue very different careers since, including the likes of Patrick van Aanholt, Jack Rodwell, and Fabio Borini.

But how did Pep Guardiola line-up that day in August 2016, and where are each of those players now? Let's run it back...

Willy Caballero

Next clubs: Chelsea (2017-2021)

Future honours won:

2017/2018: FA Cup

2018/2019: UEFA Europa League

2020/2021: UEFA Champions League

Bacary Sagna

Next clubs: Benevento (2018), Montreal Impact (2018-2019)



Future honours won:

2019: Canadian Championship

John Stones

Next clubs: N/A

Future honours won:

2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup

2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield

2019/2020: Carabao Cup, Community Shield

2020/2021: Premier League, Carabao Cup



Future individual honours won:

2020/2021: PFA Premier League Team of the Year, ESM Team of the Year

Aleksandar Kolarov

Next clubs: AS Roma (2017-2020), Inter Milan (2020-Present)

Future honours won:

2020/2021: Serie A

Future individual honours won:

2018/2019: Serie A Team of the Year

Gael Clichy

Next clubs: İstanbul Başakşehir (2017-2020), Servette (2020-Present)

Future honours won:

2019/2020: Super Lig

Fernandinho

Next clubs: N/A

Future honours won:

2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup

2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield

2019/2020: Carabao Cup, Community Shield

2020/2021: Premier League, Carabao Cup

Future individual honours won:

2018/2019: PFA Premier League Team of the Year

David Silva

Next clubs: Real Sociedad (2020-Present)

Future honours won:

2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup

2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield

2019/2020: Copa Del Rey, Carabao Cup, Community Shield

Future individual honours won:

2016/2017: Manchester City Player of the Season

2017/2018: PFA Premier League Team of the Year

2019/2020: PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Raheem Sterling

Next clubs: N/A

Future honours won:

2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup

2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield

2019/2020: Carabao Cup, Community Shield

2020/2021: Premier League, Carabao Cup

Future individual honours won:

2016/2017: Premier League Player of the Month (August)

2018/2019: PFA Young Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, PFA Premier League Team of the Year, Premier League Player of the Month (November)

2019/2020: UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season

Kevin De Bruyne

Next clubs: N/A

Future honours won:

2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup

2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield

2019/2020: Carabao Cup, Community Shield

2020/2021: Premier League, Carabao Cup

Future individual honours won:

2017/2018: PFA Playmaker of the Season, PFA Premier League Team of the Year, Manchester City Player of the Season, UEFA Team of the Year, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, IFFHS Men's World Team, ESM Team of the Year

2018/2019: UEFA Team of the Year, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, IFFHS Men's World Team

2019/2020: PFA Players' Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, PFA Playmaker of the Season, UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season, PFA Premier League Team of the Year, Manchester City Player of the Season, FIFA FIFPro World11, UEFA Team of the Year, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, IFFHS World's Best Playmaker, IFFHS Men's World Team, ESM Team of the Year

2020/2021: PFA Players' Player of the Year, PFA Premier League Team of the Year, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, ESM Team of the Year

Nolito

Next clubs: Sevilla (2017-2020), Celta Vigo (2020-Present)

Future honours won:

2019/2020: UEFA Europa League

Sergio Aguero

Next clubs: FC Barcelona (2021-Present)

Future honours won:

2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup

2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield

2019/2020: Carabao Cup, Community Shield

2020/2021: Premier League, Carabao Cup

Future individual honours won:

2017/2018: PFA Team of the Year, Premier League Player of the Month (January)

2018/2019: PFA Team of the Year, Premier League Player of the Month (February)

2019/2020: Premier League Player of the Month (January)

Manchester City XI: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy; Fernandinho, David Silva; Sterling, De Bruyne, Nolito; Aguero.

Substitutes: Hart, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Delph, Fernando Reges, Navas, Iheanacho.

