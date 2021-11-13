Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola's First Ever Manchester City XI: Where Are They Now?

    With Pep Guardiola and Manchester City at the very peak of their powers during the reign of the Catalan boss, we take a look back to where it all began...
    Author:

    Sunderland at home in the Premier League to be precise.

    It was a Sunderland side managed by the now-thriving David Moyes, featuring a whole host of familiar names who have gone on the pursue very different careers since, including the likes of Patrick van Aanholt, Jack Rodwell, and Fabio Borini.

    But how did Pep Guardiola line-up that day in August 2016, and where are each of those players now? Let's run it back...

    Willy Caballero

    Next clubs: Chelsea (2017-2021)

    Future honours won:

    • 2017/2018: FA Cup
    • 2018/2019: UEFA Europa League
    • 2020/2021: UEFA Champions League

    Bacary Sagna

    Next clubs: Benevento (2018), Montreal Impact (2018-2019)

    Future honours won:

    • 2019: Canadian Championship

    John Stones

    Next clubs: N/A

    Future honours won:

    • 2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup
    • 2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield
    • 2019/2020: Carabao Cup, Community Shield
    • 2020/2021: Premier League, Carabao Cup

    Future individual honours won:

    • 2020/2021: PFA Premier League Team of the Year, ESM Team of the Year

    Aleksandar Kolarov

    Next clubs: AS Roma (2017-2020), Inter Milan (2020-Present)

    Future honours won:

    • 2020/2021: Serie A

    Future individual honours won:

    • 2018/2019: Serie A Team of the Year

    Gael Clichy

    Next clubs: İstanbul Başakşehir (2017-2020), Servette (2020-Present)

    Future honours won:

    • 2019/2020: Super Lig

    Fernandinho

    Next clubs: N/A

    Future honours won:

    • 2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup
    • 2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield
    • 2019/2020: Carabao Cup, Community Shield
    • 2020/2021: Premier League, Carabao Cup

    Future individual honours won:

    • 2018/2019: PFA Premier League Team of the Year

    David Silva

    Next clubs: Real Sociedad (2020-Present)

    Future honours won:

    • 2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup
    • 2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield
    • 2019/2020: Copa Del Rey, Carabao Cup, Community Shield

    Future individual honours won:

    • 2016/2017: Manchester City Player of the Season
    • 2017/2018: PFA Premier League Team of the Year
    • 2019/2020: PFA Premier League Team of the Year

    Raheem Sterling

    Next clubs: N/A

    Future honours won:

    • 2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup
    • 2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield
    • 2019/2020: Carabao Cup, Community Shield
    • 2020/2021: Premier League, Carabao Cup

    Future individual honours won:

    • 2016/2017: Premier League Player of the Month (August)
    • 2018/2019: PFA Young Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, PFA Premier League Team of the Year, Premier League Player of the Month (November)
    • 2019/2020: UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season

    Kevin De Bruyne

    Next clubs: N/A

    Future honours won:

    • 2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup
    • 2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield
    • 2019/2020: Carabao Cup, Community Shield
    • 2020/2021: Premier League, Carabao Cup

    Future individual honours won:

    • 2017/2018: PFA Playmaker of the Season, PFA Premier League Team of the Year, Manchester City Player of the Season, UEFA Team of the Year, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, IFFHS Men's World Team, ESM Team of the Year
    • 2018/2019: UEFA Team of the Year, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, IFFHS Men's World Team
    • 2019/2020: PFA Players' Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, PFA Playmaker of the Season, UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season, PFA Premier League Team of the Year, Manchester City Player of the Season, FIFA FIFPro World11, UEFA Team of the Year, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, IFFHS World's Best Playmaker, IFFHS Men's World Team, ESM Team of the Year
    • 2020/2021: PFA Players' Player of the Year, PFA Premier League Team of the Year, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, ESM Team of the Year

    Nolito

    Next clubs: Sevilla (2017-2020), Celta Vigo (2020-Present)

    Future honours won:

    • 2019/2020: UEFA Europa League

    Sergio Aguero

    Next clubs: FC Barcelona (2021-Present)

    Future honours won:

    • 2017/2018: Premier League, Carabao Cup
    • 2018/2019: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield
    • 2019/2020: Carabao Cup, Community Shield
    • 2020/2021: Premier League, Carabao Cup

    Future individual honours won:

    • 2017/2018: PFA Team of the Year, Premier League Player of the Month (January)
    • 2018/2019: PFA Team of the Year, Premier League Player of the Month (February)
    • 2019/2020: Premier League Player of the Month (January)

    Manchester City XI: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy; Fernandinho, David Silva; Sterling, De Bruyne, Nolito; Aguero.

    Substitutes: Hart, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Delph, Fernando Reges, Navas, Iheanacho.

