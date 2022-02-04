Pep Guardiola's Heartwarming Gesture That Decided When James McAtee Put Pen to Paper at Manchester City

A special gesture from Pep Guardiola is what ultimately decided when James McAtee put pen to paper on improved terms at Manchester City, according to a new report from the Athletic this week.

News of James McAtee’s contract extension until the summer of 2026 has proven to be a pleasant surprise among the Manchester City fanbase.

After several clubs attempted to to prise away the ‘Salford Silva’ from the Etihad Stadium during the January transfer window, the 19-year old blocked all the noise and decided to commit his future to the club.

While it was claimed that the youngster had ‘outgrown’ youth football, one major factor is now said to have decided precisely when McAtee put pen to paper on a new deal, in what was a special day for his family.

As per a new report by The Athletic’s Sam Lee, James McAtee’s contract signing could have been done on any day this week, but Pep Guardiola is said to have ‘wanted’ to meet the midfielder’s parents and could only make space in his diary on Wednesday.

The Catalan boss, according to the Athletic, decided to go out of his way only because of how highly he regards McAtee's potential, and this was ‘exactly’ the kind of gesture that ‘convinced’ the player that the Etihad is indeed the ‘best place’ for him.

While Pep Guardiola is renowned for his tactical genius and his transformative impact on football as a whole, it is his understanding of the human side of the sport that makes him a once-in-a-generation manager.

Aside from all the tools the City boss can offer to guarantee the England under-20 international develops into a special player, it is this heart-warming gesture that would have made McAtee feel like he truly belongs at the club.

James McAtee is a gem of a talent and it is music to the ears of every Manchester City fan to discover how highly Pep Guardiola rates one of their own.

