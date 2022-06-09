Pep Guardiola's influence runs deep in Manchester City's Academy

Pep Guardiola has took Manchester City to new levels since his arrival back in 2016, going from strength to strength the longer he's in the City hot seat. His time at the club has brought great success to the Etihad, including four Premier League titles.

However, behind all the trophies and accolades Pep Guardiola likes to deploy his philosophy from the ground up at Manchester City, instilling positive attitudes of which he expects of a footballer into the roots of the Academy.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester Evening News have reported that Guardiola is preparing the City youth for the mental attributes necessary in the first team, saying " Manchester City's top prospects have been deliberately left out of youth games this season as part of their development towards the first team."

Pep Guardiola will be hoping teaching the academy players different lessons about professional football will diminish any attitude problems come first team graduation.

Academy Director Jason Wilcox added further clarity behind their academy methods. "Being at a club like this, you look at the first team and our players need to understand they're going to get left out of football matches and they need to understand how to react to that"

He further went on to add "If they react in the wrong way it doesn't matter who they are but they're not going to get picked. It has been a real group effort this year where everyone in the squad has contributed"

Manchester City's success is not just down to the first XI on the pitch, the staff and infrastructure in place behind the scenes is working wonders on developing the club, into a footballing juggernaut.

Getting it right off the pitch is proving to be just as important as on the pitch.

