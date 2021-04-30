Pep Guardiola makes major decision on £90M forward with Man City now open to sale

Pep Guardiola has reportedly made a major decision regarding the future of Raheem Sterling at Manchester City, which could see the England international being allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium in the upcoming summer window.

The 26 year-old has been enduring a difficult run of form at Manchester City this season, failing to secure his place in the starting XI on a consistent basis.

A lot of the time Raheem Sterling has spent on the bench has been largely down to the success of Phil Foden, who is simply in unstoppable form at present, both in a goalscoring sense and creating chances from a multitude of positions.

The 20 year-old's match-winning goals against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals certainly won't have helped Sterling's chances of getting back in to the team either.

But the latest reports on Friday have claimed that it may just be the end for Raheem Sterling, should the right offer come about in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a planning an 'overhaul' of his attack, which could see Raheem Sterling leave and both Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish joining.

Quite remarkably, it is claimed that Raheem Sterling is not considered by Pep Guardiola to be 'as integral as he once was' and that the manager is willing to sell the winger for 'the right offer'.

The latest valuation of Raheem Sterling from popular football transfers and statistics website Transfermarkt is £90 million, however given the marketability of the England star, potential suitors can expect to be met with valuations substantially higher, certainly exceeding the £100 million mark.

Despite other reports suggesting Tottenham's Harry Kane is Manchester City's number one target in the striker position, Football Insider label Erling Haaland as the club's 'first choice', while Jack Grealish is also a key target.

The line from the report on the latter is that Pep Guardiola is said to want a squad of 'pure footballers', and the Aston Villa captain is seen as 'a better fit' for total domination of the ball.

Along with planned recruitment in the attacking positions at Manchester City, there has also been talk of further strengthening in defence, with a left-sided full-back seen as a position that needs to be addressed.

Despite the consistency of Oleksandr Zinchenko this season, since the Ukrainian refused a move away last summer, there is a clear lack of depth with Benjamin Mendy's inconsistencies and Joao Cancelo's struggles to adapt in some matches.

Targets over on the left side are said to include the likes of Sporting's Nuno Mendes, who is set to command an astronomical release clause, and Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi - who may be seen by the club as being a cheaper option.

