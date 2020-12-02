Pep Guardiola's new contract will have no impact on key strikers future

Pep Guardiola signing a two-year contract will have no impact on Sergio Agüero's future at the club, according to The Athletic.

The Argentine has six months left on his current Manchester City contract and discussions are currently ongoing as to what his next move could be. Many clubs have been linked with the striker, but no interest has been concrete.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

For the moment, Agüero's priority is to get back playing regular football after suffering from what was described as a 'disturbance in the knee'.

Agüero underwent meniscus surgery after a clash in the game against Burnley late last season and has since struggled to maintain any sort of fitness. It's tough for both the player and manager to gauge whether he can continue at this level at this moment in time.

There is a feeling in some corners that Manchester City are already scouting out potential replacements for the legendary Argentine, with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Erling Haaland being the most spoken about names within the media.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra