Pep Guardiola's Phone Conversation With Erling Haaland Helped Seal Manchester City Transfer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola contacted Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to convince the youngster to head to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of £51 million subject to an agreement over personal terms with the forward's representatives this month after their long-drawn pursuit of the Norwegian.

The 21-year-old will become a Manchester City player on July 1 and bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund supporters in a 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin in their final home game of the Bundesliga campaign a few weeks ago.

Despite heavy interest from Real Madrid, who were once believed to be the young striker's preferred destination, Haaland will join Pep Guardiola's side for pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after City retained the Premier League title with a dramatic win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

IMAGO / Michael Weber There were even rumours on social media of Haaland attending his future club's final game of the league campaign at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend, as City fought back from two goals down to claim their fourth league title in five seasons and round off a challenging campaign on a high. IMAGO / PA Images With Gabriel Jesus being heavily linked with an exit and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling at the club, Haaland's arrival is set to boost Guardiola's frontline and provide the Catalan the option of operating with a natural number nine. IMAGO / Michael Weber According to the latest information of Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus of The Times, Guardiola got in touch with Erling Haaland whilst the forward was still making a decision on his future past the summer. It has been revealed Haaland posed a series of questions to the 51-year-old, who broke down how the Norway international would fit into the current Manchester City side and Guardiola's style of play.

It was reported previously Haaland's decision on his next club would not be driven by money but instead the project and the potential for the Leeds-born attacker to develop and challenge for major trophies.

Moreover, the representatives of Harry Kane - whom City were desperate to sign last summer - got in touch with the Etihad club in early February to enquire about the club's stance on a move for England captain, who was very keen on a sensational switch to east Manchester at the start of the season.

However, Manchester City were clear in their stance of maintaining their focus solely on a deal for Erling Haaland, who has emerged as one of the deadliest finishers in world football since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

