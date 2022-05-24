Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola's Phone Conversation With Erling Haaland Helped Seal Manchester City Transfer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola contacted Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to convince the youngster to head to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of £51 million subject to an agreement over personal terms with the forward's representatives this month after their long-drawn pursuit of the Norwegian.

The 21-year-old will become a Manchester City player on July 1 and bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund supporters in a 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin in their final home game of the Bundesliga campaign a few weeks ago.

Despite heavy interest from Real Madrid, who were once believed to be the young striker's preferred destination, Haaland will join Pep Guardiola's side for pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after City retained the Premier League title with a dramatic win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Haaland New 2

There were even rumours on social media of Haaland attending his future club's final game of the league campaign at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend, as City fought back from two goals down to claim their fourth league title in five seasons and round off a challenging campaign on a high.

imago1012201545h

With Gabriel Jesus being heavily linked with an exit and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling at the club, Haaland's arrival is set to boost Guardiola's frontline and provide the Catalan the option of operating with a natural number nine.

Alf-Inge Haaland

According to the latest information of Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus of The Times, Guardiola got in touch with Erling Haaland whilst the forward was still making a decision on his future past the summer.

It has been revealed Haaland posed a series of questions to the 51-year-old, who broke down how the Norway international would fit into the current Manchester City side and Guardiola's style of play.

It was reported previously Haaland's decision on his next club would not be driven by money but instead the project and the potential for the Leeds-born attacker to develop and challenge for major trophies.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moreover, the representatives of Harry Kane - whom City were desperate to sign last summer - got in touch with the Etihad club in early February to enquire about the club's stance on a move for England captain, who was very keen on a sensational switch to east Manchester at the start of the season.

However, Manchester City were clear in their stance of maintaining their focus solely on a deal for Erling Haaland, who has emerged as one of the deadliest finishers in world football since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1012197970h
News

Fernandinho Hails 'Real Manchester City Spirit' and Pinpoints What Made the Difference in Titanic Liverpool Battle

By Vayam Lahoti45 minutes ago
imago1012193437h
News

"I Ran Down the Tunnel Because I Was Just Crying!" - Jack Grealish Recalls Emotional Man City Winning Goal Moment

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Fernandinho vs AVL away
News

"We NEVER Gave Up!" - Fernandinho Lauds Manchester City's Belief in Sensational Aston Villa Comeback

By Vayam Lahoti11 hours ago
imago1012193435h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Believes This Premier League Title Win is 'the Best' of His Manchester City Career

By Harry Siddall11 hours ago
imago1012210019h
News

Jack Grealish Feels Late Comeback Was the 'Perfect' Way for Man City to Clinch the Premier League Title

By Harry Siddall12 hours ago
imago1012201707h
News

"I Am So Exhausted Right Now" - Pep Guardiola Remains Tight-Lipped On Long-Term Future Following Latest Title Triumph

By Harry Winters22 hours ago
imago1012212436h
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

By Srinivas SadhanandMay 23, 2022
imago1012197970h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

By Edward BurnettMay 22, 2022