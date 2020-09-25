Pep Guardiola's real plans for Liam Delap in Man City squad revealed

Less than twenty minutes from the first whistle, 17-year-old Liam Delap scored a beautiful goal to put Manchester City ahead in the League Cup third round. Phil Foden followed his pin-point assist with a goal of his own that allowed Pep Guardiola's side to book their spot in the fourth round of the ongoing tournament.

That said, City do not have much time to celebrate as their next match is against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon, and the squad now turn their attention towards a tough Premier League fixture.

Since Sergio Aguero will remain out of action for at least another month, Guardiola has now confirmed that Liam Delap will remain with the team to help with the 'problems that they have up-front'. Talking about the young striker's role moving forward, Guardiola said:

"The situation that we have right now is we have just 13 players available in the first team. We need players from the academy, not just in training sessions. With the problems we have up-front, Liam [Delap] will stay with us."

The Catalan manager believes that facing Leicester City will not be an easy task, but he is happy to see the support from the young players who have stepped up in the absence of several first-team stars.

"It will be incredibly tough; we know that. It is always difficult, and it will be no exception. We play at home. I see the team really well in terms of happiness. The young players help us a lot, and we move forward."

The likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, and Aleks Zinchenko are currently out with their respective injuries. In addition to that, İlkay Gündoğan tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in a ten-day period of self-isolation.

