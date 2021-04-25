Pep Guardiola's spiky comments ahead of kick-off against Tottenham

Pep Guardiola provided some relatively spiky answers when questioned on his Manchester City starting XI and the omission of big names ahead of kick-off in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley.

Manchester City are looking to secure their fourth consecutive League Cup - which would make them just the second club to register a string of triumphs in the competition since Liverpool in the 1980s.

Speaking ahead of kick-off Pep Guardiola was questioned on his Manchester City starting XI, which is standard procedure ahead of all games, but the Catalan boss gave a pretty spiky answer this time round.

On his starting XI, Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports, "Always is a strong one the team we select. Are you saying the guys who don't play aren't strong enough? All the team is strong every time we try to play a game."

He continued on the threat of Tottenham, who welcomed back Harry Kane at the 12th hour after his recent ankle injury.

Guardiola said, "Every manager has their own idea, we saw their game against Southampton, I don't know the pattern they are going use. We expect an aggressive team, high pressing."

"Hojberg and Winks show when they have the ball they try to play. Pace up front with Moura and Son make the moments in behind. Always Spurs are a tough game, a top class team, it's a final and we can't expect different than that."

The Carabao Cup final also welcomes back Manchester City supporters for the first time since the Government-enforced lockdown in early 2020 and Pep Guardiola was keen to show his delight at welcoming travelling supporters to the capital.

Guardiola said, "Welcome back to the fans, happy to see them. It's a final, we try to win.

