Pep Guardiola's Views on Manchester City Signing a Striker Revealed Amid Continued False-Nine Success

The views of Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's potential pursuit of a new centre-forward have been revealed in a new report, amid the continued success from the Premier League leaders with a false nine.

Due to Manchester City’s failure to wrap up a deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane during the last summer window, the club have been operating with a false nine system this season.

City have thrived, albeit without the presence of a traditional number nine, scoring 61 goals so far - the joint-highest tally accumulated by a team in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

At the same time, Manchester City look on course to retain their top-flight league title ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea, whilst remaining in contention to win both the Champions League and the FA Cup.

However, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan, Pep Guardiola believes that while his side have been ‘very good’ this season, they could have ‘even better’ if the club had a striker that fit their style of play.

It has also been claimed that the Catalan manager is ‘still’ as insistent on bringing in a ‘recognised goalscorer’, as he was during Manchester City’s chase to sign Harry Kane as their successor to Sergio Aguero in the previous summer.

While Pep Guardiola considers the sharing of the goalscoring burden as a ‘healthy and excellent’ solution, he also reportedly believes that the presence of a striker would have added to the current tally, instead of replacing it.

Despite Manchester City constantly being linked with targets for several areas on the pitch, it is expected that an established goalscorer will be both the club’s and Pep Guardiola's first priority in the next summer window.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra