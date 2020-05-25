“Pep made it clear that I needed to be out that window...” — Former Man City star speaks on his departure

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart touched on his departure from the club in 2016 after appearing in 10 consecutive seasons, in an interview with the Guardian.

Hart played in what turned out to be his final game with City in August of 2016 in a Champions League qualifying fixture. He was subsequently loaned out to Serie A club Torino for the 2016–2017 campaign.

In speaking to The Guardian, Hart spoke on the doubt he had with his future at City when the club announced the signing of Pep Guardiola in February of 2016.

“I was fairly concerned," Hart began, “Lots of important people tried to reassure me. But you just have a feeling, don’t you?

I came back late from the [2016] Euros and he [Pep] made it clear when I got there that I needed to be out by that window. That’s Pep’s brilliance. He makes decisions and stands by them. I don’t dislike him. We get on as men and we both love football.”

Hart spoke to Guardiola before his loan move to Italy but understood why he needed to seek a move elsewhere.

“Yeah, I made sure we had dialogue. I certainly backed myself to the hilt when we spoke. I listened to what he had to say.

There’s more to it than me not being as good with my feet as he wants from a goalkeeper. I realised he needed to make his stamp at City. He had a direction he wanted to go and he’s not exactly struggled since, has he?”

Hart wound up being loaned off to West Ham in the following season before signing with his current club Burnley in 2018. The 33-year-old has not appeared in a Premier League fixture since the 5-1 defeat to Everton in December of 2018 and has made a mere three appearances in all competitions this season. Still, the English international is desiring a return to playing again, whether with Burnley or elsewhere.

“I’m going to try and get back in the team,” Hart said. “And if I don’t, there’s always another transfer opportunity. There’s no point in sulking.”

